Veritas Capital Closes Ninth Flagship Fund at Hard Cap of $14.4 Billion

Fundraise represents a 35% increase over Fund VIII and brings Veritas’s AUM to more than $54 billion

Continues Firm’s mission of transforming technology and government-aligned businesses

Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government, today announced the final close of The Veritas Capital Fund IX (“Fund IX”) with $14.4 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Fund IX was significantly oversubscribed, with demand exceeding the hard cap and surpassing the initial target of $13 billion. The fundraise represents a 35% increase over Fund VIII which closed at $10.7 billion in 2022. With the close of Fund IX, Veritas now manages more than $54 billion in assets across its strategies, strengthening its position as a leading investor focused on technology.

“Fund IX represents an important step forward for Veritas, and I’m deeply proud of our team and the enduring partnerships that made this milestone possible,” said Ramzi Musallam, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Veritas. “In one of the most challenging fundraising environments in recent memory, strong demand for Fund IX is a clear endorsement of our strategy and platform. As technology increasingly defines the future of national security, advances healthcare delivery, and drives the broader economy, this Fund empowers us to expand our impact, seize new opportunities, and continue fueling innovation where it matters most.”

Fund IX advances Veritas’s focus on essential, resilient businesses in highly regulated markets undergoing profound transformation. These sectors are experiencing secular growth as software, data, and AI reshape how societies operate. Built on domain depth, proprietary intellectual property, and a repeatable strategic playbook, Veritas’s platform is designed to drive value in complex markets of global importance.

Veritas’s leadership and results have earned consistent recognition, including a Top 10 worldwide ranking by HEC Paris–Dow Jones for three consecutive years and being named America’s top-performing buyout firm by Preqin in 2023.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $54 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The Firm invests in companies that provide mission-critical products, services, and software, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, energy, and national security, is core to the Firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national and global assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing educational systems, accelerating energy transition, and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

Veritas’s receipt of any awards or rankings referenced herein is in no way indicative of any individual investor’s experience with Veritas or of any Veritas funds’ future performance. Such rankings and awards should not be deemed a recommendation or evaluation of Veritas’ investment management business. Important notices, disclaimers, and details regarding any awards or rankings referenced are available here.

