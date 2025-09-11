Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2025: Wasim Akram goes crazy on Live TV while watching Shubman Gills unbelievable six vs UAE, says…

Wasim Akram’s respect for India’s never-ending pool of cricket talent is no secret. The legendary Pakistani cricketer regularly compliments the rising stars of Indian cricket.

Wasim Akram (L) and Shubman Gill(R). (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Wasim Akram’s admiration for India’s endless cricket talent is well known. The famous Pakistani player often praises India’s young cricketers. But even for him, his reaction after watching Shubman Gill play in India’s Asia Cup 2025 opening match against the UAE in Dubai was quite extraordinary.

What did Shubman Gill do that Wasim Akram went crazy on live TV?

When Shubman Gill got his chance to bat, the game was almost finished. India had already restricted the UAE for 57 runs, and Abhishek Sharma scored 10 runs in the first over of India’s innings. In the commentary box, Wasim Akram had already called several Indian players ‘unbelievable,’ especially Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Abhishek Sharma. But his strongest reaction came when Shubman Gill stepped forward and hit his first six of the match. Akram went completely crazy.

When was the shot played?

This happened on the last ball of the second over during India’s run chase, bowled by Muhammad Rohid Khan. The UAE left-arm fast bowler had bowled all his deliveries outside Gill, but on the final ball, he aimed to hit the stumps. Gill was ready. He moved forward a few steps toward the bowler, just like he did on the third ball of the over when he hit a four to the covers. This time, he used his wrists to flick the ball over fine leg, sending it deep into the crowd.

What was Wasim Akram’s statement?

“Look at that shot, look at that shot, unbelievable! Into the stands. Just a flick of the risk, unbelievable shot,” he said with a lot of excitement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Where is the video?

Story Highlights:

Wasim Akram’s admiration for India’s endless cricket talent is well known. Shubman Gill’s play in India’s Asia Cup 2025 opening match against the UAE in Dubai was quite extraordinary. Shubman Gill used his wrists to flick the ball over fine leg, sending it deep into the crowd. Pakistan’s Wasim Akram went completely crazy on live TV on Shubman Gill’s shot.











