WATCH: Rohit Sharma hits nets, sends clear message to Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir before Australia Series





New Delhi: Indian ODI team captain Rohit Sharma is desperate to return to the field. On Thursday, the Hitman shared a video of the nets on social media, in which he is seen practicing batting vigorously. Let us tell you that the right-handed batter will be seen playing in the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. Virat Kohli will also return to the field with him.

Where is the video?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

How is Rohit Sharma preparing for the Australia Series?

Rohit Sharma has started preparations for his comeback against Australia. Recently, some media reports claimed about Hitman’s retirement from ODIs, which has now been rejected by Rohit. the seasoned batsman shared a confident message via social media, sending a strong signal to India’s key decision-makers Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. In a video posted on Instagram, Rohit showcased his net session and emphatically stated: “I am here again. It feels really good.” His caption read simply: “That felt good.”

What are Rohit Sharma’s stats?

The current captain of the Indian ODI team retired from Test cricket this year and from T20 International in 2024. He scored 4,301 runs in 67 Test matches, including 12 centuries and a highest score of 212. Now his full focus is on ODI cricket. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return.

When did Rohit Sharma last play?

Rohit Sharma may return in the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. He last participated in the Champions Trophy for India and the team won the title under his captaincy. Rohit scored 76 runs in the final against New Zealand. Rohit was selected Player of the Match for his innings.

Story Highlights:

Team India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma is desperate to return to the field. Rohit Sharma’s ODI stats. Rohit Sharma last participated in the Champions Trophy for India and the team won the title under his captaincy.









Source link