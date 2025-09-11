Home

In a significant development from Kerala’s entertainment industry, Malayalam rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, was arrested on September 10, 2025, in connection with a rape case filed by a young doctor from Kozhikode.

What is the entire matter?

The doctor accused Vedan of sexually exploiting her between August 2021 and March 2023 under the false promise of marriage, with incidents reportedly occurring in Kochi and Kozhikode. Following his arrest, Vedan was released on bail within hours, as he had previously been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court. The court’s decision was influenced by observations that the relationship appeared consensual and that labeling it as rape solely because the relationship ended was illogical.

The Kerala High Court, while granting anticipatory bail, emphasized the importance of distinguishing between a false promise made with the intent to deceive and a promise that was made in good faith but not fulfilled. The court noted that merely because a promise to marry did not result in marriage does not necessarily mean that the sexual relationship was based on a false promise of marriage.

Who is Hirandas Murali?

Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, is a Malayalam rapper, lyricist, and independent musician recognized for blending regional themes with hip-hop and protest music. Based in Kerala, Vedan gained prominence through his raw and socially charged lyrics that highlight the struggles of marginalized communities and address contemporary socio-political issues. He composed and performed the theme song for the 2022 Malayalam film Panthrandu, directed by Leo Thaddeus, which was praised for its gritty tone and cultural relevance.

One of his notable independent tracks, Street Light, offers bold commentary on class divides and social injustice. Vedan has been a vital part of Kerala’s underground rap movement, actively participating in local hip-hop events and cultural festivals.

