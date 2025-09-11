



New Delhi: In an unexpected incident, India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were reportedly told to leave a cafe in New Zealand during a recent trip. The couple, who have moved to London for a quieter and more private lifestyle, ended up in an awkward situation while spending time with other cricketers overseas.

How did this incident become public?

The incident became public after Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared the story in an interview with Mashable India. She mentioned that she and fellow player Smriti Mandhana had a long, interesting chat with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a hotel cafe where both the men’s and women’s teams were staying.

What was Jemimah Rodrigues’ statement?

The conversation started with cricket, as Kohli shared advice and motivation with the younger teammates. “He actually told Smriti and me that you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening,” Rodrigues recalled.

What began as a short chat quickly turned into an almost four-hour-long conversation, touching on many subjects beyond just cricket. “It felt like a few long-lost friends meeting and talking,” Rodrigues shared. “The only reason we stopped was because the cafe staff asked us to leave,” she added.





