Anushka Shetty’s cryptic social media break sparks fresh rumours about her marriage, while her film Ghaati hits theatres.

The news of Anushka Shetty and Prabhas’s love affair is not new. There have been a lot of discussions about their love. The surprising thing is that both stars are 40 plus and neither has yet married. Fans believe that there is something between the two. Recently, Anushka Shetty shared a post, after which discussions started once again about her being ready for marriage. But is this true? What is the matter, let us tell you…

Anushka Shetty is in the news these days for the film ‘Ghaati’.

Vikram Prabhu is in the lead role with Anushka in the film. Anushka Shetty made a comeback on screen after almost two years with this film. But with this comeback, she announced that she would take a break from social media. Here she posted, and there people started speculating whether she is getting married or not.

Why is Anushka Shetty quitting social media?

The South Star posted a note on social media on Friday, in which she revealed that she is going to take a break from social media for some time. She wrote, ‘Leaving the blue light and now moving towards candlelight. I will be away from social media for some time to stay away from the world of scrolling and go back to where we all started. To reconnect with the world and focus on my work, will meet you all soon, with lots of stories and love. Keep smiling forever. Love, Anushka Shetty.’ The actress wrote in the caption of the post – ‘Love that never ends.’

Netizens talk about Anushka’s latest post

Fans are constantly commenting on this post. Some are waiting for his return, while others want to know why this break? Some believe that he is ready for marriage. Fans are also giving him their love with red emojis.

Let us tell you that Anushka Shetty’s film ‘Ghaati’ has been released in theaters on 5 September. Earlier it was going to be released on 11 July, but some work related to its production was pending, due to which the makers had extended its release date. Before ‘Ghaati’, she was seen in the film ‘Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’ in 2023. Her style in the film ‘Ghaati’ is completely different.

