WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar fiery return with first ball wicket after getting engaged with Saaniya Chandok, video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar takes first-ball wicket in fiery return after engagement with Saaniya Chandok. Will this new chapter boost his cricket career further?

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, is no longer just a shadow of the name—his game speaks for itself. In the second round of the Dr (Captain) K Thimmappaya Memorial Tournament organized by the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Tuesday, Arjun delivered a performance against the Maharashtra team that left the opposing batsmen sleepless. Playing for the Goa team, he took three to four wickets and also contributed with the bat at No. 9, showing that he is not only good at bowling but also effective in the role of an all-rounder.

Early shocks: Stagnation from the very beginning

Arjun shocked the opposition by dismissing Anirudha Sabale on the first ball of the match. He then showed his strength by LBWing Mahesh Mhaske in the next over. The Goa team was filled with confidence due to this excellent start.

Storm in Madhyaya: Showed full colors

The way Maharashtra’s innings was faltering, Arjun took advantage of the opportunity. After the third wicket, when Digvijay Patil’s bat faltered and his stumps fell, the atmosphere changed completely—the Goa team overwhelmed the opposition.

Arjun Tendulkar Took Five Wicket in a Local Tournament after returning To The Cricket after 7 Month. pic.twitter.com/G7RWzxaGhI — яιşнí. (@BellaDon_3z) September 10, 2025

Mehul Patel’s resistance and another shock

Mehul Patel tried to take over the innings for a while and scored a 54-run knock. But Arjun also guided him to the pavilion in the 39th over. It was his fourth wicket, and also Maharashtra’s ninth.

Full Feature: Five wickets and batting contributions

Arjun eventually completed five wickets when he had No. 11 Nadeem Shaikh caught by Deepraj Gaonkar. The entire Maharashtra team was reduced to just 136 runs. Batting in this match, Arjun scored 36 runs off 44 balls at number 9 to give Goa the lead. His teammates Mohit Redkar (58), Abhinav Tejrana (77), and Darshan Misal (61) also played powerful innings.

Previous Journey: Change and Return

Arjun had earlier played two Syed Mushtaq Ali T20Is at home for Maharashtra. In the year 2022, he moved to Goa. After a seven-month break, this tournament has brought him back to competitive cricket again—and with this performance, he has raised hopes.

