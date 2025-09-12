Home

Armaan Malik defends brother Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19, calls out ‘False Attack’ by Nehal Chudasama says, ‘Its heartbreaking when…’

Known for explosive drama, controversies, and breakdowns, Bigg Boss 19 has already set the tone high with its intensified spats in just a few weeks of its run. Recently, in the latest episode, the audience again witnessed yet another controversy that once again proved that in the Bigg Boss house, the tasks spiral from a task to fight in a jiffy. In the latest episode, we saw the housemates getting into a sports day task. However, what began as a competitive challenge turned out to create a storm of accusations and divided opinions, with Amaal Malik in the spotlight and his brother Armaan Malik stepping in from the outside world.

Amaal Malik and Nehal Chudasama become direct competitors in the sports day task.

In the episode, the contestants were divided into teams for the sports day task: Red and Blue. In the task, Amaal Malik and Nehal Chudasama became direct competitors. The task required Nehal to write on a blackboard while Amaal tried to erase it using a duster balanced on his head. Although the task compelled physical involvement, Amaal ensured not to cross limits. However, the situation escalated when Nehal accused Amaal of touching her inappropriately during the hustle, sparking a heated argument inside the house.

Nehal accuses Amaal of touching her inappropriately.

Eventually, Nehal broke down and accused Amaal of crossing boundaries in the name of the task. Amaal was taken aback by this remark of Nehal and denied these allegations. He also apologised multiple times to her, saying that he didn’t act inappropriately. But Nehal was reluctant to forgive Amaal, continued to accuse him of his misconduct, and portrayed herself as the victim of the situation.

Amaal breaks into tears and apologizes to Nehal.

Amaal, who was guilty and emotionally disturbed by this situation, got overwhelmed and broke down in tears. However, housemates, including Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Mridul Tiwari, and Tanya Mittal, on the other hand, supported Amaal and railed around him to show the same. To this, netizens were quick to react, and Nehal faced heavy criticism, claiming that she exaggerated the situation and played the woman card.

Armaan Malik comes forward in support of Amaal Malik.

Besides netizens and audience calling out Nehal for playing victim, singer and elder brother of Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik also came forward to show his support. Taking to his social media, Armaan Malik shared a fan video and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking when someone’s dignity is attacked falsely. But knowing there are people like you who see the truth keeps him strong. Thank you for your support.”

This clip quickly went viral, with fans showing support to Amaal and expressing disappointment over the way Nehal handled the task.

