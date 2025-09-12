Home

Entertainment

Ashneer Grover takes a fresh dig at Salman Khan, slams his hosting in Bigg Boss 19: Aap weekend mein…

Rise and Fall host Ashneer Grover has once again taken a dig at Salman Khan. Although he didn’t mention him by name, he remarked that… – Read the whole story

Ashneer Grover’s frustration doesn’t seem to end! Currently hosting the reality show Rise and Fall on OTT, Ashneer has once again taken a dig at Salman Khan. Although he didn’t directly name the superstar, he made pointed remarks about Bigg Boss 19. The former Managing Director of BharatPe stated that in any reality show, the real hard work is done by the contestants, but in big shows, a superstar shows up only on weekends and ends up hijacking the entire show.

What did Ashneer Grover say about Salman Khan?

In a conversation with News18, Ashneer was discussing his show Rise and Fall. Recently, his hosting style has been widely criticised on social media. Addressing this, Ashneer said, “Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India, we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it’s become more about him than the contestants’ right. But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh to contestant lage hue hain,” Ashneer told News18 Showsha.

Grover further said, “The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that come out of contestants. Rather than it being hijacked by someone you know who comes over weekend,” he added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What happened between Salman Khan and Ashneer Grover?

The conflict between Salman and Ashneer is not new. The controversy began when Ashneer made controversial remarks about Salman in an old interview. In a podcast, he claimed, “I have met Salman Khan. We had sponsored him, so we met for the shoot. I waited for three hours to brief him before the shoot. Then his manager told me not to get photographed with Bhai, as he might get a little offended. I said, ‘I won’t get photographed – go to hell! What kind of heroism is this?’” (Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi)

Ashneer’s remarks didn’t sit well with Khan’s fans, and he faced heavy trolling on social media. However, a major twist came in 2024 when Ashneer appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 18. During the episode, Salman confronted him about the viral podcast clip. Ashneer appeared nervous and was seen quietly saying “sorry” and nodding in agreement.

Salman Khan gave Ashneer Grover a reality check on Bigg Boss 18. Salman said, “I saw that clip of yours. First of all, the meeting wasn’t with you, it was with your team. Maybe you were there too, but I didn’t notice. But in that interview, you made it look like we fooled you. That’s not right. You even mentioned fees, and those numbers were incorrect.”

Following this, Ashneer Grover immediately apologised to Salman and clarified that he had no intention of insulting the actor.











