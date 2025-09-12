Home

News

Big step by Karnataka government to help farmers, ensures 7-hour daytime power, allows 50 percent subsidy on…, Minister KJ George says…

KJ George said the KUSUM-B scheme, agricultural pump sets located more than 500 metres away from the grid will now receive solar pumps with a 50 percent subsidy, up from the earlier 30 percent.

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Karnataka government has taken an important decision that promises help the farmers of the state. Karnataka’s energy minister KJ George has said the government is committed to ensuring seven hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity for farmers’ pump sets by strengthening solar-farmer programs and regularising illegal pump connections.

Speaking at a review meeting in Gadag, George announced that under the KUSUM-B scheme, agricultural pump sets located more than 500 metres away from the grid will now receive solar pumps with a 50 percent subsidy, up from the earlier 30 percent.

Our government guarantees 7 hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity for farmers’ pumps with 50% subsidies for solar pumps far from the grid. Since 2023, 2.5 lakh unauthorized pumps are regularised. #Karnataka has no power shortage after quick action by our government. We’re… pic.twitter.com/A8bYdcpzmF — KJ George (@thekjgeorge) September 11, 2025

“Our government guarantees 7 hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity for farmers’ pumps with 50% subsidies for solar pumps far from the grid,” George reiterated in a tweet post.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are some of the key details:

Karnataka plans to give seven hours of uninterrupted daytime electricity for farmers’ pump

The government also plans to strengthen solar-farmer programs and regularising illegal pump connections.

KJ George said the KUSUM-B scheme, agricultural pump sets located more than 500 metres away from the grid will now receive solar pumps with a 50 percent subsidy, up from the earlier 30 percent.

Under KUSUM-C, feeder lines supplying electricity to farms are being “solarised” to support this extended daytime power supply.

Since the Congress government took power in 2023, 2.5 lakh out of 4.5 lakh unauthorised agricultural pumpsets across the southern state have been regularised

The government is also provided with basic power connections. Work is underway to legalise the remaining ones within a year.

To reinforce this drive, George said, Karnataka is building 100 new substations, hiring 3,000 linemen, and investing in energy storage infrastructure to cater for growing demand. He emphasized that, currently, “there is no power shortage” in the state.











