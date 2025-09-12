



Amaal Mallik’s entry into Bigg Boss 19 created quite a buzz, surprising both the housemates and the audience. Since his arrival, he has been receiving a positive response from viewers. In today’s episode, the housemates voted in his favour, officially making him the new captain of the house.

The housemates gathered in the assembly room to choose a captain from the winning Red Team, with both Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari receiving an equal number of votes. To break the tie, a second round of voting was held, in which Amaal secured the majority.

Farhana was quite upset with the voting, as several housemates had assured her of their support, but when the time came, she wasn’t even on the list.

At the same time, Farhaana Bhat refused to follow any rules under Amaal’s leadership, which led to a heated argument between the two contestants.





Source link