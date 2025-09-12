Home

CP Radhakrishnan, NDA pick, takes oath as 15th Vice President of India

On July 21, Jagdeep Dhankhar had stepped down as Vice President, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure citing health reasons.

CP Radhakrishnan was on Friday sworn in as next Vice President of India. Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the Vice President on September 9, after he secured 452 votes.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries. He took oath as the 15th Vice President of India at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Who all attended?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice-Presidents Jagdeep Dhankar and Venkaiah Naidu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and others were present during the oath taking ceremony.

767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

What PM said?

“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.











