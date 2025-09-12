Home

Fast bowler looks like Shoaib Akhtar but denied entry in UAE and will not play in Asia Cup 2025 due to…, his name is…

New Delhi: When former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar came to bowl, the batsmen were trembling. His fast pace, wave of hair, and havoc fell on the runs like ruin. Now, in the Asia Cup 2025, one such fast bowler , Muhammad Imran is in the spotlight, as his run-up, hair, and action all look like Shoaib Akhtar’s. But there is a big rumour that his birthplace, Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, prevented him from playing in the Asia Cup. Find out below what is true, what is not, and how Imran’s cricket journey has been.

Visa or entry restrictions for Muhammad Imran

There is no confirmed information in the current reliable reports that Muhammad Imran was prevented from coming to the UAE because of his visa or place of birth. According to sources, he has made it to the Oman team. So to say he “couldn’t play because he was born in the country” is not a substantiated story.

According to viral videos and social media posts, Imran’s run-up, hairstyle, and bowling action almost resemble Shoaib Akhtar’s. People joked that he looks even more “Akhtar-like” than Akhtar.

Start of cricket career and journey to Oman

Imran had taken 21 wickets in 14 matches while playing in Oman’s D10 League 2024, at an average of 10.71 and an economy rate of 8.65. He made his international debut this year — against the US in a T20I — where he took 3 wickets for 23 runs. He has also played one ODI match after this, but did not get any wickets.

Oman team named expected to play

Oman has announced its 17-member squad, which includes Muhammad Imran. If there are no visa, etc. bottlenecks, he will be one of the fast bowlers to watch in Asia Cup 2025.

Beware of false rumors

Some news sources or social media claimed that his birthplace in Pakistan stood in the way of playing in the Asia Cup. But no such confirmation was found in reliable reports. Spreading such rumors can damage the reputation of the player.

Imran’s chances: What could happen next?

The story of Muhammad Imran is not over yet. If he sustains his early performances, he can become a bowler making his own mark and not just ‘Shoaib Akhtar’s glimpse.’ If he is given consistent opportunities and support, despite his lack of quick pace, aggressive action, and experience, Oman’s identity in world cricket could also reach new heights.











