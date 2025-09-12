Home

From Bhootakalam, Masooda to Aval, check out one of finest horror thrillers on OTT that will send chills down your spine, streaming on…

Whether you’re into ghost stories, psychological tension, or folklore-based horror, this lineup has something truly terrifying for every kind of horror fan.

If you’re a fan of horror thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat, the OTT platforms are packed with some of the finest films that promise to send chills down your spine. From supernatural mysteries to psychological terror, here’s a list of gripping horror movies that are perfect for your next scary movie night.

Bhootakalam (2022)

It is a Malayalam horror thriller that has gained praise for its eerie storytelling and suspenseful atmosphere. The film revolves around a father and daughter who face mysterious supernatural events in their new home. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, Bhootakalam stands out for its emotional depth combined with haunting moments. You can watch it on Manorama Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Masooda (2022)

A gripping Telugu horror thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This film tells the story of a family tormented by dark forces after the arrival of a mysterious woman named Masooda. With an IMDb score of 7.2, the movie is known for its well-executed scares and engaging plot that keeps viewers hooked till the end.

Aval (2017)

Also known as The House Next Door in Hindi, it is another must-watch horror thriller available on Netflix. The story focuses on a couple who move into a new home, only to encounter terrifying supernatural occurrences. With a strong IMDb rating of 6.7, Aval combines classic ghost story elements with modern filmmaking, making it a standout film for horror enthusiasts.

Bramayugam (2024)

It is a standout Malayalam horror film known for its black-and-white visuals and psychological depth. With an IMDb rating of 7.8, it’s streaming on Sony LIV and praised for its unique, artistic take on horror.

Game Over (2019)

This Tamil film follows a video game designer with PTSD who must face both real and supernatural threats while trapped inside her home. With an IMDb rating of 6.9, it is praised for its unique concept and tight storytelling and currently available on Netflix.

Demonte Colony (2015)

A Tamil horror film based on a real haunted place. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has an IMDb rating of 7.0 and tells the story of four friends who visit the infamous Demonte Colony and encounter terrifying supernatural events.

These South Indian horror thrillers not only deliver spine-chilling scares but also explore deep emotional and psychological themes. With strong performances, gripping narratives, and visually haunting cinematography, these films showcase how regional cinema is redefining horror on OTT platforms.











