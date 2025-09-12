Fashion & Lifestyle National Gunshots fired outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home; gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara take responsibility reporter September 12, 2025 Gunshots fired outside Disha Patani’s Bareilly home; gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara take responsibility Source link About the Author reporter Administrator Visit Website View All Posts Post navigation Previous: Jackpot for Delhi, DDA set to turn THIS region into an IT hub, plans to build 200-room five-star hotel, generate 5 lakh jobsNext: Ashneer Grover takes a fresh dig at Salman Khan, slams his hosting in Bigg Boss 19: Aap weekend mein… Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Related News Fashion & Lifestyle National Who is Khushboo Patani? Disha Patani’s sister whose remarks allegedly provoked Goldy Brar gang to fire outside actress’ house reporter September 12, 2025 National Big step by Karnataka government to help farmers, ensures 7-hour daytime power, allows 50 percent subsidy on… reporter September 12, 2025 International National YES SECURITIES Set to launch WongaWits Season 2 – A Nationwide Movement in Financial Literacy for India’s Youth reporter September 12, 2025