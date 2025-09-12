Indian railways set to launch new Rajdhani Express on THIS route after 6 years, services to begin from…; Check schedule, route, other details

Home

The Rajdhani express, providing direct connectivity between the national capital and Mizoram, will cover 2,510 km in 43 hours and 25 minutes at an average speed of 57.81 km per hour.

Indian Railways is set to launch a brand-new Rajdhani Express, the first in six years. The last Rajdhani was introduced in 2019 on the Mumbai CSMT–Delhi route, while the very first Rajdhani began back in 1969 between New Delhi and Howrah. This new service will be the 26th Rajdhani Express and will connect Sairang in Mizoram with Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. Running three times a week, it will cover more than 2,500 km in less than 44 hours, making it the first direct train link between Mizoram and the national capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag it off on September 13.

The launch has been made possible by the new Bairabi–Sairang railway line, a 51.38 km project costing around Rs. 8,000 crore. The line is an engineering marvel with 48 tunnels, 55 big bridges, and 87 small bridges. One of its bridges, number 196, stands 104 meters tall. Trains on this route will be able to run at speeds of up to 100 kmph.

The Bairabi–Sairang railway line creates the first direct rail link to Aizawl, connecting Mizoram’s capital to the national railway network through Silchar. Built across tough terrain, making it one of the most challenging railway works in the region.

Rajdhani Express from Mizoram: Full Schedule and Key Stops

The new Rajdhani Express from Mizoram will be flagged off on September 13. On the launch day, the 20-coach train will leave Sairang station- 22 km from Aizawl – at 10 am and reach Delhi’s Anand Vihar station on Monday at 7:30 am.

Regular services will begin from September 19. Train number 20597 will depart Sairang at 4:30 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 10:50 am on September 21. The return train, numbered 20598, will leave Anand Vihar at 7:50 pm on September 21 and arrive in Sairang at 3:15 pm on September 23.

The train will have 21 stoppages along the route. Important halts include Guwahati, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur, Patna, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, and Kanpur.

About Rajdhani Express

India’s first Rajdhani Express started in 1969, running between New Delhi and Howrah. The train service was introduced to link state capitals with the national capital. More than 50 years later, the Rajdhani Express still holds its place as one of the most premium and respected trains in the Indian Railways network.











