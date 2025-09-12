ISG Announces 2025 ISG Women in Digital Award Winners for Asia Pacific





Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced the winners of the third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program for the Asia Pacific region, recognizing women and their achievements in technology roles.

At a live, virtual award ceremony on September 11, leaders with Network Science, VOIS, LTI Mindtree, Bahwan CyberTek Supply Chain Consulting, WNS and ResultsCX were honored as gold winners in six categories. Silver and bronze winners were also recognized, along with the down-selected finalists, known as luminaries, for each category.

“Congratulations to the winners of our third annual ISG Women in Digital Awards for Asia Pacific,” said Kimberly Tobias, partner, ISG, and program leader of ISG Women in Digital. “We were honored to receive nominations from across the region, highlighting the widespread success of women throughout Asia Pacific, and we are delighted to celebrate their achievements.”

An independent panel of judges, comprised of Sonia Eland, executive vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech; Nithya Subramanian, global leader in data and analytics (GCC leader), BestBuy; Nikki Symonds, former chief procurement officer, Origin Energy, and Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG, evaluated the nominations and selected the following winners:

Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact.

Gold Winner: Shereen Bajaj, market intelligence analyst, Network Science

Silver Winner: Maya J, software engineer, IT solutions, ResultsCX

Bronze Winner: Aditi Chakraborty, senior consultant, Tiger Analytics

Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world.

Gold Winner: Anubha Bagui, general manager, VOIS

Silver Winner: Sonal Vaidhya, global head, organization development and effectiveness, L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Bronze Winner: Geethanjali Suresh, senior manager, human resources, Orion Innovation

Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions.

Gold Winner: Sivapreeta Jayachandran, head of sustainability platforms, LTIMindtree

Silver Winner: Sudha Bhat, senior vice president, CX solutions and transformation, Firstsource

Bronze Winner: Madhusmita Prakash Patil, distinguished engineer, senior certified IT architect, IBM India Pvt Ltd.

Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills.

Gold Winner: Shanthi Chandrasekar, CEO, Bahwan CyberTek Supply Chain Consulting

Silver Winner: Maria Edeliza (Edy) Estanislao, senior vice president, operations, ResultsCX

Bronze Winner: Jyoti Chaudhary, Salesforce practice head, Altimetrik

AI Champion: for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform how a company or organization works, how a product or service performs, or how people live or work.

Gold Winner: Nikita Tiwari, senior vice president, head of AI and analytics, productized services and GTM, WNS

Silver Winner: Gayatri Thakkar, CEO and founder, Inferenz

Bronze Winner: Rita Chen, senior IT manager, data and AI transformation, Jabil

Kath Cruz, vice president of operations at ResultsCX, was chosen by the judges as the Digital Titan of the Year for Asia Pacific from among all regional nominees, recognizing her as the most outstanding woman in digital for 2025.

The ISG Women in Digital Awards program, launched in the Americas in 2022, was expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India. In 2025, the global program had a total of 536 finalists, who are listed in the online ISG Women in Digital eBook. Winners in the Americas were announced on September 4, and winners for EMEA will be announced on September 18.

The awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital program, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on advocacy and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, a LinkedIn Live video series and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

