Jackpot for Delhi, DDA set to turn THIS region into IT hub, plans to build 200-room five-star hotel, generate 5 lakh jobs

Delhi Development Authority is developing an International Business and IT Hub in Dwarka’s Sectors 24, 25, and 26, planned across 82 acres.

New Delhi: Good news for Delhiites as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to bring four major projects to Dwarka. According to the reports, property rates in Dwarka are expected to surpass those in South Delhi, one of the most expensive localities in the national capital.

The first project is a five-star hotel by the Delhi Development Authority, which is coming up in Dwarka Sector 23. The second is the India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited, being developed in Sector 25 of Dwarka.

Here are some of the key details:

Delhi Development Authority’s Five-Star Hotel

Talking to News18, Pradeep Mishra, Founder and Director of Oram Group and an industry expert, said that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for another luxury hotel. This new five-star hotel will be built in Sector 23 of Dwarka.

Key Details:

The DDA has licensed 2.5 acres of land for the construction of the new 200-room five-star hotel,

The hotel will be leased for 55 years, and the chosen company will get about four years to complete the construction.

Pradeep Mishra said that DDA is expected to earn ₹28 crore annually from this project.

Starting September 11, the project will kick off with bids invited through an open e-auction.

Located near the DDA Golf Course, hotel guests will also be provided access to up to 25% of non-member play slots at discounted rates.

DDA’s Upcoming IT Hub

Pradeep Mishra shared that the Delhi Development Authority is developing an International Business and IT Hub in Dwarka’s Sectors 24, 25, and 26, planned across 82 acres. He further explained that this hub will serve as a major international center for business, information technology (IT), and IT-enabled services (ITES).

It will feature state-of-the-art office spaces, hotels, and commercial zones aimed at attracting both domestic and international visitors and businesses. The hub is also expected to draw IT and service-related industries, thereby creating new employment opportunities in Dwarka.











