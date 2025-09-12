Mohammad Haris smashes a stunning six against Oman in Asia Cup 2025, scores fifty and took Pakistan to…

Home

Powered by Mohammad Haris’ 66-run knock, Pakistan posted 160 runs for the loss of seven wickets while batting first against Oman in their opening Asia Cup T20 match on Friday.

Mohammad Haris. (PIC – X)

New Delhi: Riding on Mohammad Haris’ 66-run innings, Pakistan scored 160 for seven while batting first against Oman in their first match of the Asia Cup T20 on Friday. Apart from hitting seven fours and three sixes in his 43-ball innings, Haris laid the foundation for a big score by sharing 85 runs in 64 balls for the second wicket with Sahibzada Farhan (29). Shah Faisal and Aamir Kaleem took three wickets each for Oman. Pakistan decided to bat first, but Faisal gave Oman a great start by sending Saim Ayub to the pavilion without opening his account on the second ball of the match.

How was Mohammad Haris’ shot?

Mohammad Haris smashed a stunning six against Oman’s Aamir Kaleem, who is also the oldest player in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Haris was just waiting for the loose ball and he finally got and sent the ball out of the park with his powerful stroke.

Where is the video?

Risk = Reward 📈 Mohammad Haris put up his hand and took charge, giving the 🇵🇰 innings impetus! 💪#PAKvOMAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/VntHbpqUhJ — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 12, 2025

What happened in the match?

In the very next over, Kaleem gave Farhan a life by dropping an easy catch on Shakeel Ahmed’s ball. Oman’s bowlers prevented Pakistan from playing big shots in the powerplay but Farhan hit a four against Aamir in the sixth over, while Haris accelerated the run rate by hitting a six and a four on consecutive balls. Pakistan scored 16 runs from the over, taking the team’s score to 47 for one wicket after the powerplay. Farhan completed a half-century partnership with Haris by stealing two runs against Mohammad Nadeem in the next over.

Who batted well apart from Mohammad Haris?

After hitting the second six of his innings against Samay Shrivastava, Haris completed his first half-century of T20 career in 32 balls with a six against Sufiyan Mahmood. After sending Farhan back to the pavilion by catching him off his own ball in the 11th over, Aamir dismissed Mohammad Haris and captain Salman Aga off consecutive balls in his next over. Haris played the ball onto the wicket while trying to reverse sweep while Aga was out giving an easy catch on a full-toss ball. Shah Faisal did not give Hasan Nawaz (nine runs) a chance to open his hands. In the last overs, Hasan Nawaz scored 19 off 10 balls while Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 23 off 16 balls to take the team’s score to 160 runs.

Story Highlights:

