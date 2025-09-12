



The moto pad 60 NEO is the segment’s only tablet with an 11” 2.5K 90Hz incredible display , bundled with the moto pen for writing, sketching, and instant search.

It’s the lightest and slimmest 5G-ready tablet in its segment, weighing just 490g and measuring 6.9mm thin , designed for effortless on-the-go connectivity.

It comes with latest Smart Connect, allowing seamless sharing of files, streaming of content with just a swipe and does app control across any phones, tablets, and PCs.

Stay connected at lightning speed with the moto pad 60 NEO’s 5G Connectivity, now stream, game, and browse without limits, wherever you go.

Experience immersive sound like never before with the moto pad 60 NEO’s Quad speakers and Dolby Atmos® — delivering rich, cinematic audio that brings movies, games, and music to life.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor , the moto pad 60 NEO ensures smooth performance for gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

With Circle to Search by Google and moto pen precision, users can instantly search, translate, or explore anything on screen with a simple gesture.

A powerful 7040mAh Battery keeps you streaming, working, and gaming for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Crafted in a premium Pantone-curated Bronze Green finish, the slim all-metal design combines elegance with durability for everyday use.

The moto pad 60 NEO is now available at a special price of INR 12,999* with 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage.

The Sale starts on 22nd September on Flipkart, motorola.in, and leading retail stores.

Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India’s leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the all-new moto pad 60 NEO, further expanding its ecosystem portfolio in India. Designed to seamlessly blend entertainment, creativity, and productivity, the tablet sets new benchmarks in its segment with the only 11” 2.5K display with 90Hz refresh rate, bundled with the moto pen inside the box for writing, sketching, and instant search. Weighing just 490g and measuring 6.9mm thin, the moto pad 60 NEO is also the lightest and slimmest 5G-ready tablet in its class, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Powered by the advanced Smart Connect feature for the easy file transfer, Screen sharing and cross device control and comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, it delivers smooth performance for multitasking, streaming, gaming, and more, all wrapped in a premium Pantone-curated Bronze Green design.

The moto pad 60 NEO sets a new benchmark in its category with the segment’s only 11-inch 2.5K display featuring an industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate, making study, streaming, and gaming more immersive than ever. From crisp details in lectures and vibrant visuals in movies to fluid motion in fast-paced games, the display ensures every activity feels smooth and engaging. Bundled with the moto pen, users can easily write, sketch, or circle to search instantly, enhancing both productivity and creativity.

At just 490g and 6.9mm thin, the moto pad 60 NEO is the segment’s lightest and slimmest 5G-ready tablet, redefining portability without compromise. Its sleek profile makes it easy to slip into a bag or carry comfortably in one hand, while built-in 5G connectivity which is very rare in the segment, keeps productivity and entertainment uninterrupted on the go. Complementing its slim form factor is an immersive Quad-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos®, delivering powerful, cinematic sound that surrounds you in every class, movie, or playlist.

Motorola’s Smart Connect integration unifies the moto pad 60 NEO with any smartphones and PCs, enabling effortless cross-device workflows and boosting productivity. With Cross Control, users can operate their phone, PC, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse, while App Continuity ensures apps resume seamlessly across screens without disruption. Features like Smart Clipboard and File Transfer make drag, drop, copy, and paste effortless between devices, and Swipe to Stream allows apps or media to be moved instantly from tablet to PC or phone. For added versatility, the Pro Webcam Mode transforms the tablet or phone into a high-quality webcam for PCs, delivering smarter and more connected experiences.

One of the standout features of the moto pad 60 NEO is the moto pen, bundled in the box for a complete out-of-the-box experience. Designed for precision and creativity, it offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and palm rejection for natural writing, sketching, and shading. With Circle to Search powered by Google, users can instantly search or translate text, images, or objects simply by circling them on screen. The moto pen is also long-lasting, powered by a AAAA battery with Low Power Protocol support, ensuring smooth integration and extended use.

The moto pad 60 NEO is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor, delivering fast and efficient performance across tasks. Whether it’s ultra-smooth gameplay, responsive multitasking, or enjoying sharp, vibrant visuals, the processor ensures a seamless experience every time. Backed by amped-up 5G connectivity, users can stream, game, and work without interruption, staying connected wherever they go—without depending solely on Wi-Fi.

Powered by a robust 7040mAh battery, the moto pad 60 NEO is built to keep up with long days of study, streaming, and creativity, offering up to 12 hours of YouTube streaming on a single charge. When it’s time to refuel, a fast charger included in the box ensures rapid top-ups, minimizing downtime and keeping you connected and productive without interruption.

Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, “At Motorola, true innovation means creating experiences that enrich and simplify everyday life. With the launch of the all-new moto pad 60 NEO, we’re expanding our vision of a seamless, intuitive device ecosystem beyond smartphones. This launch reflects our commitment to purposeful technology, timeless design, and empowering users with future-ready solutions. We are committed toward providing industry leading features. As we grow our portfolio, we remain focused on delivering meaningful innovations that resonate with today’s consumers and reinforce our leadership in lifestyle technology.”

The moto pad 60 NEO is built to work your way with TurboSystem multitasking, allowing users to run two split screens and up to five floating windows at once, with optimized window management that keeps everything organized and responsive. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and is future-ready with two guaranteed OS upgrades (up to Android 17) and four years of security updates, giving users long-term reliability and peace of mind. Crafted in a premium all-metal body with rounded edges, the tablet combines comfort and durability with sophistication, and is available in the elegant Pantone Bronze Green finish, making it as stylish as it is powerful.

The moto pad 60 NEO will be available in one configurations: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage. This variants will be offered in the stunning Pantone-curated Bronze Green colour.

Pricing:

moto pad 60 NEO:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Effective Launch Price: INR 12,999* (including offers)

Regular Price: INR 17,999

*Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand.

