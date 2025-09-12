Home

New Delhi: As the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off, a big question has arisen—why are the stadiums empty? Tickets for high-voltage encounters like India vs Pakistan also did not sell as expected this time. Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Aakash Chopra has pointed out one big reason behind it—the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Even in a cricket-loving country like the UAE, there are empty chairs.

The enthusiasm for cricket in countries like the UAE is worth seeing, whether it is about the IPL or any international tournament. But according to Aakash Chopra, this time, even there, the audience has been extremely low. He attributed this directly to the absence of Rohit and Virat.

“Even when Virat went to play Ranji, the stadium was almost full. His absence is the big reason for the lack of ticket sales.” — Aakash Chopra

The absence of star players directly affects

Aakash Chopra clarified that the reason for the lack of crowd in the stadium is not expensive tickets or the timing of the match. He believes that if Rohit and Virat were present, the crowd would have doubled. He said if 5,000 spectators came before, now 10,000–15,000 people would come — just to see these two stars.

Player presence has a profound impact on fan engagement

Cricket is not just a game of bat and ball, but of the emotions of the fans. Players like Virat and Rohit rarely get a chance to be watched live, and when they are not on the field, the interest of the audience also decreases. This affects ticket sales, stadium attendance, and the overall atmosphere.

Hopes of India-Pak match still alive

Even though two of the biggest names are out of the Asia Cup, the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan is still the talk of the town. Fans are hoping to see plenty of excitement in the match even without these veterans.

