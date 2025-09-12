Home

Not KGF, RRR, Salaar, this Indian epic breaks Guinness World Record for largest poster in Indian Cinema, movie name is…

In Indian cinema, a massive milestone was achieved with a record-breaking movie poster unveiled in Kochi, Kerala, that not just became an historical achievement but also carved paths for many larger than life cinematic visions.

In the realm of Indian cinema, where grandeur and innovation often go hand in hand, a remarkable feat was achieved that set a new benchmark in film promotion. A colossal movie poster, unveiled in Kochi, Kerala, spanned an astonishing 4,793.65 square meters (51,598.21 square feet), equivalent to the area of 18 tennis courts. This monumental creation earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the largest movie poster ever made.

Which monumental film is this?

The film at the heart of this achievement is not KGF, RRR, Salaar, Jailer, but Baahubali: The Beginning, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. This epic war drama, featuring Prabhas in the lead role, narrates the tale of a deposed king striving to reclaim his kingdom from his brother. The poster, showcasing Prabhas amidst stormy clouds, sword-wielding warriors, and a roaring lion, was a testament to the film’s epic scale and ambition.

The creation of this record-breaking poster was spearheaded by Global United Media Company Pvt Ltd. The unveiling was not just a promotional event but a celebration of Indian cinema’s growing global footprint. The film’s release on July 10, 2015, was met with unprecedented enthusiasm, collecting over Rs 50 crore on its first day, marking the biggest opening of that year.

More about Bahubali

Baahubali: The Beginning’s success paved the way for other Indian blockbusters like KGF, RRR, Salaar, and Jailer, which have continued to push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic excellence. These films, much like Baahubali, have captivated audiences worldwide, showcasing the richness and diversity of Indian cinema. Baahubali is a two-part Indian epic fantasy film series directed by S.S. Rajamouli that redefined the scale and vision of Indian cinema.

The first installment, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. The films were praised not just for their story but for their groundbreaking visual effects, grand set designs, powerful performances, and emotionally charged narrative. Baahubali 2 became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, collecting over Rs 1,800 crore globally.

Story Highlights

Baahubali: The Beginning set a Guinness World Record for the largest movie poster, covering 4,793.65 square meters, equivalent to 18 tennis courts. The massive poster was unveiled in Kochi, Kerala by Global United Media Company Pvt Ltd as part of a grand promotional campaign. The film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, stars Prabhas and marked a turning point in Indian cinema for its scale, storytelling, and global impact. This iconic record helped pave the way for other mega hits like KGF, RRR, Salaar, and Jailer to dream and execute big on an international level.

This record-breaking moment was more than a publicity stunt, it was a celebration of Indian cinema’s evolution and global rise. With Baahubali leading the charge, it proved that Indian films could rival global blockbusters in creativity, technology, and cultural reach.











