Home

Entertainment

Raj Kundra breaks silence on Rs 60 crore cheating case allegations, says Truth will come out…

Amid the ongoing allegations of fraud worth Rs 60 crore, actor-businessman Raj Kundra broked his silence and addressed he entire matter.

Raj Kundra, a well-known businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, is once again in the spotlight due to serious allegations. Recently, Mumbai Police issued a lookout notice against him in connection with a cheating case involving a staggering amount of Rs 60 crore. This development has sparked widespread media attention and discussions among fans and industry insiders alike.

What did Raj Kundra say?

Facing these accusations, Raj Kundra has responded to the allegations, strongly denying any wrongdoing. He maintains that the claims against him are baseless and has assured that the truth will eventually come out. He said, “Let’s just wait and watch because that’s life for you, and we have not said anything about it because we know we haven’t done anything wrong. The truth will come out eventually. We’ve never done anything wrong in life, and we never will.”

What is the entire matter?

The case reportedly revolves around a large-scale cheating and fraud scheme, with multiple parties involved. Authorities are working diligently to uncover all details and ensure justice is served. While the investigation is ongoing, this controversy has brought attention to Raj Kundra’s business dealings and personal life, especially considering his high-profile status as Shilpa Shetty’s spouse.

Shilpa Shetty has so far remained mostly silent on the issue, focusing on her professional commitments. The couple’s fans and the public are watching closely as the situation unfolds, hoping for clarity and resolution in the coming days. The legal process will determine the outcome, and Raj Kundra’s future depends heavily on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty is a renowned Bollywood actress, fitness icon, and businesswoman known for her work in Indian cinema since the 1990s. She gained widespread popularity for her roles in films like Dhadkan, Life in a… Metro, and Baazigar. Beyond acting, Shilpa has carved a niche in the wellness and fitness industry with her yoga DVDs and fitness ventures, inspiring millions worldwide.

Raj Kundra, her husband, is a successful entrepreneur with diverse business interests, including real estate, sports, and digital content platforms. Despite his business success, Raj has often stayed away from the limelight compared to his actress wife. The couple married in 2009 and have a son together, sharing a relatively private family life. Meanwhile, he has recently appeared in Punjabi film Mehar helmed by Rakesh Mehta.

Story Highlights

Raj Kundra faces Rs 60 crore cheating allegations; Mumbai Police issues lookout notice. Kundra denies all charges, confident that the truth will eventually come out. Investigation involves a large-scale fraud scheme with multiple parties. Shilpa Shetty remains focused on her work, maintaining privacy amid the controversy.

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, is under investigation for a Rs 60 crore cheating case. While authorities dig deeper into the allegations, Kundra firmly denies any wrongdoing and trusts that justice will prevail.











