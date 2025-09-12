Home

Rise and Falls richest contestant revealed, not Pawan Singh or Dhanashree Verma, it is…

Rise and Fall’s richest contestant revealed, It’s not Pawan Singh or Dhanashree Verma, it is…

A new reality show, Rise and Fall, has recently aired on OTT and has been creating since its announcement. From the first time Ashneer Grover announced his reality show, the audience was curious to know what the Shark Tank India judge had in store. From a unique format, high drama, to an interesting mix of contestants. This show will incorporate contestants from

TV stars and comedians to YouTubers and influencers, the contestant list is as diverse as it gets. The show includes Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Pawan Singh, Dhanashree Verma, and Kubra Sait. Now the contestants are guessing which one has the highest net worth.



The show features a total of 16 contestants, each bringing their own fame and following. Let’s take a look at some of the most talked-about personalities and their wealth.



Arjun Bijlani

First on the list is Arjun Bijlani, who is known for her hit TV shows like Naagin and Laughter Chef. Being a popular face in the television industry, he has a high net worth. As per reports, he owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, Audi Q7, and BMW X5. His total net worth stands at around Rs 30 crore.

Ananya Bangar

Next on the list is Ananya Bangar, who has gained massive fame from social media. Her primary earnings is from brand collaborations and online influencing. Her estimated wealth is between Rs 30 and 35 lakh.

Pawan Singh

A popular and well-known Bhojpuri star. He has made his mark nationwide with songs like Tu Aai Nahi from Stree 2. His overall wealth is reported to be around Rs 16.75 crore.

Kiku Sharda

One of the most famous contestants of this show. Kiku is beloved for his comic timing in The Kapil Sharma Show takes the title of the richest contestant on Rise and Fall. As per reports, , his net worth is between Rs 33–40 crore, surpassing all his co-contestants. His years of success in comedy and television have cemented his place at the top.



Kubra Sait

Model and actress Kubra Sait has worked in superhit films like Son of Sardar 2 and many TV projects, Her net worth is around Rs 25 crore.

Arush Bhola

Influencer and YouTuber Arush Bhola, who is known for his funny content and viral video, has a net worth of Rs 12–15 crore











