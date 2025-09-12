Home

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 2012 blockbuster ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ is all set for its return to the big screen, it’s re releasing on…

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, many films come and go, while some entertain the audience and fade away briefly, and others redefine the cinema and resonate with the audience for years to come. One such similar tale is Bhai Jaan, aka Salman Khan’s film, which did not create a stir during its release by appealing to the masses, but it still strikes a chord with the audience. Salman Khan’s biggest hit and high-octane action is all set to make its comeback to theaters and create a fresh wave of excitement.

Ek Tha Tiger is all set for its re-release on the big screen.

Yes, the film that we are talking about is none other than Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Kabir Khan, this high-scale action was a blockbuster that marked the beginning of YRF’s much-talked-about Spy Universe. The film starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Salman Khan played the role of a Tiger, a RAW agent, and Katrina Kaif portrayed the character of Zoya, an ISI agent. Besides them, the film also starred Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal in important roles.

How much did it earn?

The film was a commercial success, achieving gold at the box office. Upon its release, Ek Tha Tiger collected staggering Rs 320 crore globally, including Rs 263 crore gross and nearly Rs 199 crore nett in India. The film also became one of the biggest hits of its time and further cemented its place as a modern classic in the spy-action genre. This film also marked the beginning of expanding the YRF Spy Universe.

When is it re-releasing?

Now, after 13 years of its release, this film is all set to make its comeback on the big screen. However, the exact date of re-release hasn’t been announced yet. This film is expected to give the audience a dose of nostalgia and also once again create a stir like we have seen upon its original release.

Speaking of Salman Khan’s latest work, he was last seen in Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, earlier this year. Unfortunately, despite its major buzz, the film couldn’t meet the expectations and earned only Rs 184 crore worldwide. Next, Salman is gearing up for Battle of Galwan, a war drama helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

With Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger comeback on the big screen, it’s proof that his stardom is far from fading.

