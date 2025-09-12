Home

Chatgpt predicts India vs Pakistan playing 11 for Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube OUT, Arshdeep Singh will…, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi to play at…

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A match predicted 11: In-form all-rounder Shivam Dube could be dropped to bring back Arshdeep Singh for the match in Dubai on Sunday.

Team India will take on Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. (Source: X)

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is finally set to take place at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday night. It is the first time that the arch-rivals will face off against each other since India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ earlier this year in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India have already started with a massive nine-wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Wednesday night. A win on Sunday over their arch-rivals Pakistan will send them straight into the Super 4 stage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are also hoping to start off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a win as they face minnows Oman in their first Group A clash in Dubai on Friday night.

We asked Chatgpt to pick the playing 11 for India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025 and we got the following suggestion…

Sanju Samson DROPPED, Jitesh Sharma In

Head coach Gautam Gambhir decided to bring Sanju Samson down the order to accommodate vice-captain Shubman Gill as the opener for the first Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE. Samson though was picked as the wicketkeeper ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru stumper Jitesh Sharma.

Samson looked solid behind the stumps and picked up a few acrobatic catches in the match against UAE. However, Samson didn’t get the opportunity to bat as India bowled out UAE for only 57.

Chatgpt suggests that Jitesh Sharma should be bought into the side in place of Samson. Jitesh is much better finisher in the T20 format as compared to Samson, who plays majority of the time at the top of the order. Jitesh had a strike-rate of over 176 in RCB’s victorious campaign in the IPL 2025 season.

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma to play as openers

Abhishek Sharma is world No. 1 T20I batter and he proved that on his Asia Cup debut, smashing the first ball of the innings against UAE for a six to get the Indian reply underway. The SRH batter appeared in destructive form and Chatgpt believes Abhishek should continue to open with Shubman Gill, who made a comeback into the T20I format.

Gill also looked in fine touch in the first game against the UAE, smashing 20 off 9 balls. The Indian T20I vice-captain has been in sublime form, especially in Test cricket where he scored over 700 runs in the five-match series against England.

Shivam Dube DROPPED, Arshdeep Singh to play

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube was a surprise pick for the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. Dube justified his selection especially with the ball, claiming 3/4 – his career-best figures in T20I cricket against the UAE.

However, Chatgpt believes Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will be a better pick over Dube for the match against Pakistan. Arshdeep has been India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I format with 99 wickets in 63 matches and is one short of landmark 100 wickets in the format.

Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel as spinners

Chatgpt feels that Team India will go in with the same three-man spin attack featuring chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and left-arm spinner Axar Patel as Pakistan are vulnerable while facing quality spin.

Kuldeep Yadav beat Shadab Khan’s best figures in Asia Cup history, claiming 4/7 to bag the ‘Player of the Match’ award against UAE. Chakravarthy and Axar picked up one wicket each.

India’s Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 match

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Chatgpt thinks all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will be leading the Pakistan side out against India in their Asia Cup 2025 match. There were some doubts about the fitness of Salman after he missed the training session ahead of Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman on Friday.

The Pakistan media manager informed that Salman Ali Agha had a mild spasm but should be fit enough to take the field. If Salman Ali Agha doesn’t recover his fitness, then Shaheen Shah Afridi, former Pakistan T20I skipper, can be asked to lead the side.

Fakhar Zaman to bat at number three

Chatgpt has put experienced Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman at number three batting position against India. Fakhar famously scored a century as opener in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final to beat India.

Pakistan will be expected to go in with young opening duo of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, although they don’t have a lot of experience.

In the bowling department, Shaheen Afridi will once against lead the pace attack with Haris Rauf and experienced Hasan Ali for company.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing 11 vs India in Asia Cup 2025 match

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali











