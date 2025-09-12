Skechers Expands its South City Mall Store in Kolkata with Brand Ambassador Kartik Aaryan

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® and a global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, marked a major milestone in Kolkata with the unveiling of its relocated store at South City Mall. The inauguration was led by Bollywood actor and new Skechers brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, who made his first appearance for the brand . The 2,453-square-foot destination, nearly three times the size of the previous outlet, features Skechers’ complete lifestyle and performance footwear collections, an expanded apparel line, and dedicated sports section. The store also debuts East India’s first digital facade by the brand, setting a new benchmark in retail experience.

The Company marked the re-opening with its 10th edition of the Skechers Community Goal Challenge, a milestone that reinforces the brand’s commitment to fitness and community spirit. Aaryan led the charge, energizing participants to come together and achieve 1,000 total kilometres on treadmills, making the challenge a powerful celebration of movement, motivation and collective impact.

Upon reaching the target, Skechers donated 100 pairs of children’s footwear to the Khel Foundation, a Kolkata-based public charitable trust dedicated to nurturing young sports talent. By eliminating financial and infrastructural barriers, the Foundation provides scholarships, mentoring, and structured opportunities to help underprivileged children pursue athletics and grow holistically.

Talking about the store and event, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “ Kolkata, with its cultural vibrancy and dynamism, is a pivotal market in Skechers’ growth journey in India. The expanded store at South City Mall reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class retail experience, bringing together our complete range of footwear and apparel, along with a dedicated sports speciality section, to meet the evolving aspirations of our consumers. The Skechers Community Goal Challenge embodies our core philosophy of uniting people through fitness while creating a meaningful social impact. By partnering with the Khel Foundation, we are honored to support their incredible work in empowering children through sports, while reinforcing a culture of wellness, empathy, and community spirit in Kolkata.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan said, “Kolkata is my favourite city with a charm that is truly unmatched, and the warmth and energy of its people always leave a lasting impression on me. Being part of the Skechers Community Goal Challenge in such a vibrant city was an inspiring experience where the enthusiasm and spirit of togetherness made it truly memorable. What I admire most is how Skechers motivates people to embrace an active lifestyle while also giving back to society in meaningful ways. I’m proud to be associated with a brand that creates impactful moments where fitness and community come together for a greater purpose.”

From lifestyle products to performance shoes for sport enthusiasts, Skechers’ offering is enhanced with the Company’s signature comfort innovations—including its Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® Technology, Skechers Glide-Step® Technology, Skechers Arch Fit® Technology, Skechers Max Cushioning® Technology, Skechers Hyper Burst® Technology, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam® Technology, Skechers Relaxed Fit® Technology and Skechers Stretch Fit® Technology.

Skechers maintains an extensive and robust network of 435 retail stores throughout India, offering wide accessibility to its customers. Consumers can also shop at skechers.in and leading retailers across the country.