Star India Cricketer hails Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to withdraw run out call in match against UAE, his name is…

Star India cricketer hails Suryakumar Yadav’s decision to withdraw run-out appeal against UAE — calls it a true act of sportsmanship. A bold move by the captain, but was it right?

New Delhi: India defeated UAE in the Asia Cup match, and Kuldeep Yadav became the player of the match. But what won everyone’s heart was the ‘gentleman’ decision of captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made cricket not just a sport, but a ritual. Something happened in the 13th over, which shocked everyone. The most talked-about moment of the match came when UAE No. 10 batsman Junaid Siddique was on strike off Shivam Dube in the 13th over.

The Towel Incident and the Run Out SAGA

As soon as he stepped out of the crease, the ball was pulled back a bit and Siddique missed. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson caught the ball and aimed straight at the stumps. The third umpire found in the replay that Siddique’s foot was not within the crease, and he was given out.

But then something happened that was won not by runs, but by hearts. Captain Suryakumar Yadav demanded the umpire withdraw the appeal.

Why?

Because a towel had fallen during the run-up of bowler Shivam Dube, which could have distracted Siddique. It may seem like a small thing, but it sets a huge precedent on the cricket field.

Rahane appreciates: “That’s the kind of cricket we want to see”

India veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane praised Suryakumar and said,“It was a very excellent decision by skipper Surya. Siddique was not running for runs. He probably didn’t even know he was outside the crease.”

Rahane added:

“Cricket is supposed to be competitive, but sportsmanship is above that.”Rahane also said on team combination: “Arshdeep should get a chance”. Rahane described the team combination as balanced but expressed mild regret over keeping Arshdeep Singh out of the playing XI.

He said:

“I think this team will play with a very good balance. But I would have liked to see Arshdeep bowl alongside Bumrah.” He added that with Hardik’s bowling in the powerplay, another efficient fast bowler will be needed for the death overs.

Suryakumar Yadav set an example of sportsmanship by withdrawing the appeal against the UAE batsman. Ajinkya Rahane praised captain Surya, saying — “We want to see such cricket.” Rahane expresses desire to see Arshdeep Singh — could be a good combination with Bumrah. India beat UAE convincingly, Kuldeep Yadav became the player of the match.











