Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal admits her crush on Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkars savage reply stuns housemates, says Mere Ladke Par… – WATCH

Tanya Mittal reveals she has a crush on Awez Darbar. Scroll down to watch Nagma Mirajkar’s reply.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss is going on with full power. From heated arguments and mushy romance to controversial and juicy gossip, the show has everything. Ahead of Friday’s episode going on-air, a new promo from the show is making waves on the internet, which shows Tanya Mittal admitting she has a crush on Awez. As soon as Tanya says this, it is Nagma Mirajkar whose ears perk up. Scroll down to read the full story.

Tanya Mittal Reveals Her Crush on Awez

In the recent promo doing the rounds on the internet, Nagma, Awez, and Tanya are seen sitting in the lounge area when Tanya says, “Mera toh crush iss pe hai,” pointing to Awez. Someone from behind then screams Nagma’s name.

Following that, Nagma turns towards Tanya and says, “Excuse me! Mere ladke pe doorey dalna band kar.” As the two talk, Awez grins from ear to ear. Tanya then replies to Nagma, saying, “Doora aisa vaisa nahi hai but chandi ka hai.” To which Nagma responds, “Doora chahe sone ka ho ya chandi ya peetal, usko mai kaat ke chotey tukdo mein Shehbaz ko khila dungi.”

People around them burst into laughter as Nagma and Tanya engage in a fun banter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Take a Look Here:

As soon as the video went online, it went viral. Fans couldn’t stop themselves from taking to the comment section. While one wrote, “Nagma is love,” another said, “Tanya is boss and all-rounder.”

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This weekend, Salman Khan will not be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar, and reportedly, Farah Khan will step in as his replacement. Adding to the excitement, Bigg Boss Season 1 host Arshad Warsi will also join the episode, along with Akshay Kumar and Saurabh Shukla, to promote their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3.

Story Highlights

Tanya Mittal reveals her crush is on Awez Darbar. Nagma Mirajkar gives a savage reply to Tanya Mittal. Bigg Boss 19 housemates enjoy the fun banter between Tanya and Nagma.











