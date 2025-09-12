The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection: Vera Farmiga’s horror thriller beats Final Destination: Bloodlines, becomes 4th highest grosser

Home

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection: Vera Farmigas horror thriller beats Final Destination: Bloodlines, becomes 4th highest grosser

In a year ruled by action blockbusters, The Conjuring: Last Rites shocked everyone by becoming a box office hit, outperforming major releases in India, as it enters top 5 list.

In a year dominated by high-octane action blockbusters, a horror film has emerged as a surprise box office juggernaut. The Conjuring: Last Rites, the final chapter in the iconic horror franchise, has captivated Indian audiences, outperforming major releases and setting new records.

How much has The Conjuring amassed?

By the end of its first week, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson starrer The Conjuring: Last Rites amassed over Rs 75.97 crore in India, surpassing the collections of the renowned franchise Final Destination: Bloodlines, which stood at Rs 74.91 crore. This achievement places it among the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films in India to date.

Which other films are trailing above The Conjuring: Last Rites?

Despite its impressive performance, The Conjuring: Last Rites trails behind several other Hollywood releases of 2025 in India. Leading the chart is Brad Pitt’s F1, which grossed Rs 126.44 crore, making as one of the most sensational releases. Tom Cruise’ actio spectacle Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which grossed ₹123.51 crore, followed closely by Jurassic World: Rebirth with Rs 122.04 crore. The Conjuring: Last Rites on fourth standing, while Final Destination: Bloodlines secured the fifth spot with Rs 74.91 crore, while Superman stands at the sixth position, earning Rs 60.01 crore.

More about The Conjuring franchise

The Conjuring franchise is one of the most successful horror film series in Hollywood history. Created by James Wan, it began in 2013 with The Conjuring, based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The franchise has since expanded into a cinematic universe featuring interconnected stories about haunted objects, demonic entities, and supernatural cases investigated by the Warrens.

It includes several main films and spin-offs like Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona, all tied together through shared characters and lore. Known for its eerie atmosphere, minimal reliance on gore, and strong storytelling rooted in so-called “true events,” the series has earned both critical acclaim and box office success globally. The Conjuring: Last Rites is the latest installment and possibly the final chapter in the main Ed and Lorraine Warren storyline, marking an emotional and terrifying conclusion to a saga that has spanned over a decade.

Story Highlights

The Conjuring: Last Rites has crossed Rs 75.97 crore at the Indian box office, becoming one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India in 2025. It has surpassed Final Destination: Bloodlines (Rs 74.91 crore) and is currently ranked 4th among 2025’s Hollywood releases. Films ahead include Brad Pitt’s F1, Tom Cruise’ Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning, and Jurassic World: Rebirth. The film marks the final chapter in The Conjuring series, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

In a year packed with action-heavy spectacles, The Conjuring: Last Rites has proven that horror still has the power to dominate the box office. The final installment in one of Hollywood’s most beloved horror franchises not only thrilled audiences with its chilling narrative but also delivered strong numbers in India.











