These 5 actors rose to fame with their Bollywood debuts, then vanished from industry, missing for years, their families are still waiting; They are…

Bollywood is a space that can bring stardom to anyone if they resonate with the audience. However, as glamorous as B-town can be, there is also a dark side to the industry. Many actors rose to fame with their debut films, did 2–3 movies over the years, and then suddenly vanished into thin air, quitting acting. Today, we will discuss five such names who have been missing for 20–30 years and whose fans are still waiting for their return.

Five Bollywood Celebs Who Went Missing

1. Jasmine Dhunna

Jasmine Dhunna, who made a power-packed debut with her movie Veerana, is still remembered for her bold and mysterious character. But after the success of Veerana, Jasmine suddenly disappeared from the film industry. According to some reports, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was impressed by her beauty and his men started following her.

Troubled by repeated threatening calls, she stopped leaving the house and later left the country. No information was received for many years, but in 2017, Shyam Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers claimed that Jasmine is in Mumbai but now avoids the limelight.

2. Raj Kiran

Popular actor of the 80s, Raj Kiran, made headlines for his films Basera, Arth and Ghar Ek Mandir. However, after his career went downhill, Raj went into depression and was admitted to a mental hospital in the early 2000s.

After this, he went completely missing. Neither his family nor his friends know where he is now. Some reports claimed that he is driving a taxi in New York.

3. Vishal Thakkar

Vishal Thakkar, who made a name for himself with the films Munna Bhai MBBS and Chandni Bar, has been missing since 2016. No one knows where Thakkar is. Reports claim that Vishal went to watch a film but never returned. It’s now almost a decade but no trace of Vishal has been found.

4. Kajal Kiran

No one can forget Kajal Kiran, who featured with Rishi Kapoor in the film Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin. Kajal, whose real name is Sunita Kulkarni, worked in films like Aakhri Sangharsh in the 90s, but after 1997 she completely disappeared.

In 2016, Rishi Kapoor himself had asked on social media where Kajal Kiran is now and how she is, but he did not get any answer. There has been no news of Kajal for 27 years.

5. Malini Sharma

People appreciated Malini Sharma’s performance as a ghost in the superhit film Raaz starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea. But soon after this film, Malini left the industry and has not been seen anywhere since.

