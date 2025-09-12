Home

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Match No 4 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Group A T20I match in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match no 4 LIVE: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan team will open their campaign in the tournament with the second Group A clash against minnows Oman at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan cricket team face Oman in Group A match in Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. (Source: X)

Pakistan cricket team will begin their journey in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament will a Group A match against light-weights Oman in match No. 4 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. It will be a massive opener for Salman Ali Agha’s side specially since defending champions India have already set the benchmark in the group with their stunning nine-wicket win over United Arab Emirates – bowling them out for only 57.

The Pakistan team are coming into the Asia Cup 2025 full of confidence after winning the tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE comprehensively, losing only one match in the process. Before the tri-series, Salman Ali Agha’s side had also defeated West Indies in a three-match series in the Caribbean.

Oman, on the other hand, are vastly different from the side which featured in the T20 World Cup 2024. After a bitter pay dispute, most of the experienced Oman players have left the side after the World Cup. Their last T20I appearance was back in February against the United States – where they had lost all their three matches.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan will be feeling the pressure to hit form ahead of the all-important match against Team India on Sunday. Farhan’s best score was only 21 in five matches in the tri-series in Sharjah.

Salman Ali Agha’s team may rotate some of their pace bowlers through the tournament but ahead of the India game, they might stick to their no. 1 attack featuring Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as their three pacers.

Pakistan and Oman kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns 🇵🇰🇴🇲 Catch #PAKvOMA tomorrow, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/oMHZOQGlQN — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 11, 2025

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4…

When is Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 will take place on Friday, September 12.

Where is Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 will be held at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

What time will Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 start?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 will begin at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil & Telugu), Sony Max SD & HD, Sony Pix SD & HD channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 in India?

The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.

Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A match No 4 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shakeel Ahmad, Ashish Odedra, Hassnain Shah, Zikria Islam











