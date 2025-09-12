Home

Sports

England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch ENG vs SA 2nd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I match LIVE: Aiden Markram’s South Africa will look to seal a series win over former T20 world champions England with a win at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram in action against England in the 1st T20I. (Source: X)

South Africa will look to cap off of a successful England tour by sealing a T20I series win with one match to spare when the two sides face off in second game of the three-match series at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday night. The Proteas won a rain-hit first T20I match at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff earlier this week.

However, Aiden Markram’s side have facing some injury headaches heading into the second game. World No. 1 ODI bowler Keshav Maharaj tweaked his groin during warm-up before first T20I match and was replaced Corbin Bosch at the last minute. Maharaj remains a doubtful starter for the second game as well after making a comeback to the T20I side.

Apart from Maharaj, Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the three-match T20I series with a hamstring injury. Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger was added to the squad to replace Ngidi.

England, meanwhile, had decided to play it safe and replaced in-form Jofra Archer with Luke Wood due to the wet conditions in Cardiff. England captain Harry Brook didn’t want to risk injuring his premier pacer Archer, who put on a match-winning show in England’s record win in the third ODI against South Africa.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“It would have been stupid to play him with the amount of cricket we’ve got coming up. If he’d have gone out in the boundary and done what Adam Hose did in The Hundred and broken his leg or whatever, that would have been a shambles,” Brook said after the first T20I.

Here are all the details about England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match…

When is England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, September 12.

Where is England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match going to take place?

The England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match will be held at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match start?

The England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match in India?

The England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLIV and FanCode website and app.

England vs South Africa 2025 2nd T20I match Playing 11

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Philip Salt, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger











