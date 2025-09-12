Home

Who is Khushboo Patani? Disha Patanis sister whose remarks allegedly provoked Goldy Brar gang to fire outside actress house

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani served in Indian Army for over 10 years. Scroll down to read about her.

On Friday evening, the Uttar Pradesh police revealed that rounds of gunshots were fired outside actress Disha Patani’s home in Civil Lines, Bareilly. The attack comes as a response after Disha’s sister, Khushboo Patani, criticised religious leader Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his remarks on live-in relationships.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

Born in November 1991 in Bareilly, Khushboo Patani is poles apart from her star sister Disha. Khushboo went to BBL Public School and later pursued engineering at DIT School of Engineering. During her time in college, she pursued Electrical Engineering. Although she began her career in a multinational company, her journey soon took a decisive turn — driven not by chance, but by determination.

“I started my life wanting to be everything: a doctor and an engineer. This ambition led me to choose both biology and math in 11th grade,” she shares on her personal site. “Eventually, I joined an engineering college and graduated as an Electrical Engineer. However, life’s flow drew me towards a career in the army. My spirit of nationalism and a desire to prove my womanhood compelled me to join the armed forces, and I am happy I made that decision.”

Khushboo Patani is an Army Veteran

Khushboo served in the Indian Army for over a decade. During her time in the Army, she moved from one place to another in the country, navigating diverse terrains and cultures, and enduring challenges far beyond civilian life, which profoundly shaped her perspective.

“This period instilled in me a profound understanding of the value of freedom and the power of mental strength. I learned how our minds can make or break our lives and how we can control and harness this power for a better future,” Khushboo writes.

What Does Khushboo Patani Do Now?

After serving over 10 years in the Army, Khushboo took retirement and has shifted her focus from defending borders to helping people build better lives. Currently, she works as a full-time wellness coach and enjoys massive popularity on Instagram.

Khushboo Patani is certified in nutrition, fitness training, and psychological counselling. She often shares insights on the importance of mental health through her social media.

Disha Patani Firing Case

Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara took responsibility for the attack, and the investigation into the matter is currently underway.

