Why did Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapurs marriage end? Couple levelled serious allegations against each other

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were once a well-known couple. But the marriage couldn’t stand the test of time. Here’s why!

Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira and Kian, are currently in the news. Following the sudden demise of Karisma’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, a fierce battle has erupted within his family over the rights to his estimated Rs 30,000 crore property. Sanjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev, is facing serious allegations. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother and Karisma’s children have also approached the court to claim their rightful share.

When did Karisma Kapur and Sunjay Kapoor marry?

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur were once a well-known couple. After her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan was called off, Karisma chose to marry Sunjay. At the time, he was a prominent industrialist from Delhi and a divorcee, his first marriage had already ended, and Karisma was going to be his second wife. Back then, many people in Mumbai were curious and questioned who Sunjay Kapur really was.

On 29 September 2003, Karisma married Sunjay. The grandeur of the Kapoor family was on full display at the wedding. According to reports, Karisma’s mother, Babita, had said at the time, “Sunjay is a good person, and nothing matters more than the tag of a businessman.” It was also said that Karisma’s star power had a significant impact on Sunjay.

After this royal wedding, Karisma wrapped up her Bollywood projects and shifted to Delhi. At that time, her show “Karishma: A Miracle of Destiny” was on air, and she used to travel frequently from Delhi to Mumbai for its shooting. However, according to reports, Sanjay did not approve of this. As a result, Karisma bid farewell to the show and eventually left her Bollywood career behind.

Why Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor end their marriage?

It is said that the distance between Mumbai and Delhi had a significant impact on Karisma Kapoor. She was unable to find her place in Delhi’s social circle. In March 2005, Karisma gave birth to daughter, Samaira, and moved back to Mumbai. According to reports, Sunjay later approached her with divorce papers, but the actress refused to sign them. After much persuasion and reconciliation, their relationship improved, and the couple welcomed their son, Kiaan, in 2011.

But the marriage couldn’t stand the test of time. According to reports, Sunjay’s family accused Karisma’s mother, Babita, of interfering in their personal lives. When Karisma filed for divorce from Sunjay, she accused him of domestic violence and alleged drug abuse.

The divorce case had escalated significantly. During this difficult period, Karisma and Sunjay made several serious allegations against each other. The actress’ family stood by her, and in 2016, Karisma and Sunjay officially parted ways.

Soon after, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. However, he continued to co-parent daughter Samaira and son Kiaan with Karisma.

Sunjay and Priya got married in 2017 and also had a son together. According to reports, Sachdev has claimed that Karisma has been absent from Sanjay’s life for the past 15 years. Currently, the actress is supporting her children in the legal battle over their father’s property.











