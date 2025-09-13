



At the 2025 INCLUSION · Conference on the Bund in Shanghai, Ant Group’s AI-powered healthcare app AQ has rolled out a new suite of service updates aimed at making healthcare more inclusive and accessible.

Ant Group’s AI healthcare app supports users’ daily health needs, extending doctors’ reach beyond time and space.

“We hope AI can empower doctors by extending their reach to more patients, freeing up time for medical research and the fight against complex diseases, while equipping community doctors with powerful AI assistants,” said Cyril Han, CEO of Ant Group.

Since AQ’s official launch in China in June 2025, following public testing that began in September 2024, the app has served 140 million users, with 60% coming from third-tier cities and below. It offers more than 100 AI-powered services to support users in their daily healthcare needs, including doctor recommendations, medical report analysis, and personalized health guidance.

Through AQ, users can access digital services from over 5,000 hospitals, online consultations with 200,000 doctors, and support from more than 300 AI Doctor Agents, co-developed with leading physicians and top hospital departments across China.

For instance, Jian’an Wang, a renowned cardiology expert and Director of the Heart Center at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, and Jun Wang, a leading thoracic surgery expert and President of Peking University People’s Hospital, have built their own AI Doctor Agents with AQ, which are now available to users on the platform. By bridging urban and rural gaps, AQ enables users nationwide to access quality healthcare anytime, anywhere.

To further empower medical professionals, AQ has introduced an AI Agent Development Platform, enabling doctors and medical institutions to build their own AI agents with ease. These agents not only enhance patient services but also support community doctors. For instance, a study of 150 doctors diagnosing 1,000 patients found that with support from the Urology AI Agent developed with Shanghai’s Renji Hospital, diagnostic accuracy among community doctors improved by 4% to 8%.

In addition to these updates, AQ has partnered with China Mobile to launch a dedicated hotline for seniors, enabling elderly users to access AQ services through simple voice commands on their mobile phones. The app’s personal health archive has also been enhanced to consolidate more health data into a single, easy-to-read record, while integrating with a wider range of wearables and chronic disease management devices.

AQ has also introduced a new AI-powered skin disease recognition feature, capable of identifying more than 50 types of skin conditions through a simple photo, helping users receive timely guidance and support.

On the same day at the conference, Ant Group’s investment management platform, Ant Fortune, also announced that it would make its AI tools available to financial institutions to support investment research, operations, and content creation.

About Ant Group

Ant Group is a global digital technology provider and the operator of Alipay, a leading internet services platform in China, connecting over one billion users to more than 10,000 types of consumer services from partners. Through innovative products and solutions powered by AI, blockchain and other technologies, Ant Group supports partners across industries to thrive through digital transformation in an ecosystem for inclusive and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.antgroup.com.

