Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani, an Institute of Eminence, today announced significant progress in its comprehensive stray dog management program. Developed over the past two years in response to 282 reported bite incidents, this multi-faceted initiative aims to enhance campus safety while upholding a strong commitment to animal welfare.

The program integrates robust measures for harmonious coexistence. Key efforts include large-scale Animal Birth Control (ABC) and vaccination drives, with 144 dogs successfully sterilized, vaccinated against rabies, and microchipped in collaboration with partners like Help in Suffering, Jaipur. A dedicated 19,000 sq ft state-of-the-art animal sanctuary on campus provides shelter and care for abandoned and injured animals, equipped with medical facilities and supported by a veterinary team. Operational improvements further include nine designated feeding zones, clear incident reporting systems, and structured hygiene and safety protocols. Campus policies now align with national regulations and the internationally recognized Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare across all BITS Pilani campuses.

These comprehensive measures are already yielding positive results, with the campus observing a reduction in bite incidents and improved campus sanitation. As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and best practices, BITS Pilani's efforts were recently reviewed by two independent government-appointed committees acting on directives from the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Rajasthan, and the District Administration, Jhunjhunu. The first committee conducted a surprise inspection on 3rd September 2025, followed by a second committee’s surprise inspection on 6th September 2025, after which both submitted confidential reports to the competent authorities.

BITS Pilani acknowledges that stray dog management is a complex issue across India with no overnight solutions. The program represents a continuous journey of learning, adaptation, and improvement, with the ultimate goal of ensuring that every member of the campus community feels safe, while every animal is treated with dignity and care.





