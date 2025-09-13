



New Delhi: England beat South Africa by 146 runs, scoring 304-2 in the second T20 international at Old Trafford, Manchester, to level the series. The big reason for this victory was Phil Salt‘s stormy innings of an unbeaten 141 runs — in just 60 balls. He was joined by Jos Buttler, who blasted 83 off 30 balls. England thus not only set a precedent of a great team innings but also created history when they crossed the 300 mark for the first time in a T20I between two Test teams.

Salt and Buttler : Opening Partnership Fire

The match got off to a blazing start as Salt and Buttler added 126 runs for the first wicket. Buttler played a dramatic innings in 30 balls, and Salt rained consecutive fours and sixes to take the Powerplay to a record-breaking 100‑0.

Salt’s Four-Part Attack

Salt’s innings included 15 boundaries and 8 sixes. He completed the century in just 39 balls — the fastest T20I century for England. His innings was proof that no time is short when the bat is with him.

South Africa’s Slim Luck

Markram and Ryan Rickelton suffered a crisis at the first try. But when Archer started the third over, the guts of the South African batsmen began to respond. Archer took 3‑25, Curran 2‑11 — but the team scored 158 runs all out.

Fight Ahead: Series Open Right Now

This defeat is mind-blowing for England, but the series is not over yet. The third and decisive match is at Trent Bridge, with room for a comeback for both teams.

Story Highlights:

Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141, best in T20I for England England crossed the 300 mark in T20I for the first time between two Test teams Archer and Curran picked up some crucial wickets for South Africa but the team couldn’t recover The win gives England a 1 ‑ 1 draw in the series





