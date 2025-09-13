England become 1st ever team to break 300-barrier in T20I, star player from Kohli’s RCB smashes…
New Delhi: England beat South Africa by 146 runs, scoring 304-2 in the second T20 international at Old Trafford, Manchester, to level the series. The big reason for this victory was Phil Salt‘s stormy innings of an unbeaten 141 runs — in just 60 balls. He was joined by Jos Buttler, who blasted 83 off 30 balls. England thus not only set a precedent of a great team innings but also created history when they crossed the 300 mark for the first time in a T20I between two Test teams.
Salt and Buttler: Opening Partnership Fire
The match got off to a blazing start as Salt and Buttler added 126 runs for the first wicket. Buttler played a dramatic innings in 30 balls, and Salt rained consecutive fours and sixes to take the Powerplay to a record-breaking 100‑0.
Salt’s Four-Part Attack
Salt’s innings included 15 boundaries and 8 sixes. He completed the century in just 39 balls — the fastest T20I century for England. His innings was proof that no time is short when the bat is with him.
South Africa’s Slim Luck
Markram and Ryan Rickelton suffered a crisis at the first try. But when Archer started the third over, the guts of the South African batsmen began to respond. Archer took 3‑25, Curran 2‑11 — but the team scored 158 runs all out.
Fight Ahead: Series Open Right Now
This defeat is mind-blowing for England, but the series is not over yet. The third and decisive match is at Trent Bridge, with room for a comeback for both teams.
Story Highlights:
- Phil Salt scored an unbeaten 141, best in T20I for England
- England crossed the 300 mark in T20I for the first time between two Test teams
- Archer and Curran picked up some crucial wickets for South Africa but the team couldn’t recover
- The win gives England a 1‑1 draw in the series