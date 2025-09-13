Home

Sports

WATCH: England Cricket Team breaches 300-run barrier for first time ever, fans go crazy, video goes viral

England creates history by scoring over 300 runs in a T20I for the first time. Fans erupt in excitement as the video goes viral. Have you watched it yet?



WATCH: England Cricket Team breaches 300-run barrier for first time ever, fans go crazy, video goes viral

New Delhi: Cricket history was made in the second T20I between England and South Africa late Friday night in Manchester. England batted first and scored 304 for just two. In response, South Africa were reduced to just 158 runs, and England won by 146 runs to draw the series 1-1.

300+ Against a Full-Member Team for the First Time in T20 Cricket

This was the first time in T20 international cricket history that a score of more than 300 runs was recorded against a full-member team. Earlier, teams like India, Afghanistan, England, and Nepal had scored several big totals, but the 300 mark was crossed for the first time against a full-member opposition team.

India had scored 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2024. Meanwhile, Afghanistan posted 278/3 against Ireland in 2019. Nepal also scored 314 runs against Mongolia in 2024, but those teams were not full members.

The moment we passed 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs!🙌 Ridiculous performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/J16JyK4ebe — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2025

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Phil Salt and Jos Buttler Storm

The biggest contributor to England’s historic innings was Phil Salt, who scored an unbeaten 141 off just 60 balls. He smashed 15 fours and 8 sixes in this innings. Jos Buttler also played a stormy innings of 83 runs in just 30 balls. Captain Harry Brook scored 41 runs. Bjorn Fortuin took both wickets for South Africa.

South Africa Completely Failed, England’s Bowling Was Strong

Facing a mammoth target of 304, the South Africans came under pressure and were all out for only 158 in 16.1 overs. Captain Aiden Markram scored 41 runs, while Fortuin scored 32 runs. England’s bowling was equally effective — Jofra Archer took 3 wickets, and Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks took 2 wickets each.

Now, the decider and third match of the series will be played on September 14 in Nottingham, which is a matter of great excitement among cricket fans.

Story Highlights

England make new history by scoring 304 against South Africa 300+ against a full-member team for the first time in T20I Phil Salt’s 141* stormy innings, Buttler’s 83 England won by 146 runs to level the series 1-1











