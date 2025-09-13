Home

‘Haven’t seen a rude person…’ When Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra argued over an actor, his name is…

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra reportedly had a disagreement on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do. The clash arose over their differing experiences with actor Darshan Kumaar. Anushka had previously collaborated with Kumaar in NH10, while Priyanka worked with him on the sports drama Mary Kom. While discussing about Darshan, Anushka described him “rude”, whereas PeeCee called him a “sweet” person.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Darshan Kumaar recalled the same and said, “Anushka and Priyanka met at their film’s shoot and spoke about me. Priyanka said that Dashan is sweet, hardworking and a good actor. Anushka said, ‘Kahan? (Where).’ I haven’t seen a more rude person than him. They argued over me. With both of them, I was in my character at that time. I was Satbir at that time, I never greeted Anushka. I introduced myself to her after the climax.”

“It was a part of my process. She had no idea. She thought I have an attitude, maybe she thought that. She told someone jokingly, ‘Climax mein ise ache se rod maarungi.’ I met her later during the film’s promotion in Delhi. Her mind was changed and she thought I am very sweet. I told her that I was in my character at that time,” The Kashnir Files actor further added.

Born in New Delhi on March 20, 1995, Darshan Kumaar garnered recognition for his portrayal in the 2014 biographical sports drama Mary Kom, alongside Priyanka Chopra. Some of his memorable projects include television shows like Chotti Bahu (2008-2010), where he played Purab, and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev (2011-2014). His filmography includes NH10 with Anushka Sharma, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He also ventured into the OTT space with The Family Man (2019-2021), where he portrayed Major Sameer with Season 3 set to appear on Amazon Prime Video. Recently, Darshan starred in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files.











