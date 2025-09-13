



Kinaxis Inc. (TSX: KXS), an AI leader in supply chain orchestration, today announced a new partnership with Workday that will combine an AI-enabled, agentic framework across Kinaxis Maestro® and Workday Adaptive Planning. This will give customers a unified view of their operational, finance, and people data to drive faster, more confident decisions.

Business leaders today face increasing disruption and uncertainty, yet critical functions still operate in silos. Supply chain, finance, and HR often work on separate timelines, leaving executives with outdated or incomplete information. As a result, organizations face heightened risk of latent response time and inaccurate targets, leading to missed opportunities for better decisions.

Through this connected solution, organizations will see the financial and workforce impact of supply chain events in real time. For example, when demand spikes, leaders can weigh margin impact, labor needs, and production options to make profitable growth decisions in minutes, not weeks. Also, if a supplier goes offline, executives could model alternatives and immediately see revenue, cost, and staffing implications. This cross-functional scenario planning will help ensure faster pivots and stronger resilience.

“For the first time, supply chain realities, financial forecasts, and workforce strategies move together,” said Robert Courteau, executive chair at Kinaxis. “With an agentic framework connecting Kinaxis and Workday, executives can act in minutes with confidence, protecting margins, keeping customer commitments, and building resilience through connected scenario planning. With hundreds of joint customers already using both platforms, this partnership builds on that foundation to deliver greater value.”

“Today’s rapidly evolving business environment means leaders need to make critical decisions faster than ever, but often struggle with disconnected data,” said Rob Enslin, president and chief commercial officer, Workday. “This partnership with Kinaxis will provide our customers with a unified view of their people, finance, and supply chain data, empowering them to respond with agility and drive profitable growth.”

This Connected Solution Will Help Customers:

Make Faster, Better Decisions – Scenario planning across supply, finance, and HR will give leaders AI-enabled modeling, helping to drive rapid, confident responses.

– Scenario planning across supply, finance, and HR will give leaders AI-enabled modeling, helping to drive rapid, confident responses. Gain Stronger Financial Targets – Commitments grounded in operational and workforce reality.

– Commitments grounded in operational and workforce reality. Achieve Workforce Agility – Contingent labor, overtime, and hiring needs factored directly into planning.

– Contingent labor, overtime, and hiring needs factored directly into planning. Get Industry-Specific Value – Joint offerings for consumer goods, life sciences, high-tech, automotive, and healthcare.

