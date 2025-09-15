Home

Mirai box office collection Day 1: Teja Sajja s mythological thriller registers bigger opening than HanuMan, earns Rs…

Teja Sajja’s Mirai, released on September 12, 2025, opened to a strong response, especially in Telugu regions, breaking the opening day record previously held by his film HanuMan.

Teja Sajja’s latest release has significantly impacted Telugu cinema, captivating audiences with its unique blend of fantasy and emotion. Released on September 12, 2025, the film garnered impressive occupancy rates, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions, indicating a strong initial reception.

How much has Mirai earned?

As per Sacnilk, on its opening day, the film earned Rs 12 crore across all languages, surpassing the first-day earnings of Teja Sajja’s previous hit, HanuMan, helmed by Prasanth Varma, which collected Rs 8 crore net in India. This achievement marks the highest opening day collection in Teja Sajja’s career.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film features a stellar cast including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, and Shriya Saran. The narrative has been praised for its engaging climax that seamlessly integrates action with themes of faith and spirituality. While some critics noted minor issues with certain comedic elements, the overall storytelling and bold vision have been commended.

What is the storyline?

The story unfolds in a mythological-futuristic universe, centering on Vedha Prajapati, a warrior chosen to protect nine sacred scriptures of Emperor Ashoka that possess the power to turn mortals into deities. Opposing him is Mahabir Lama, leader of the Black Sword, who seeks to claim the scriptures and plunge the world into darkness. In the present day, Vedha, a skilled warrior and karra saamu (traditional stick fighting) expert, is tasked with safeguarding these scriptures. As he embarks on this perilous journey, he confronts Mahabir Lama, a man whose descent into darkness is fueled by societal rejection and personal trauma.

More about Mirai

This strong opening sets the stage for a promising box office run, potentially surpassing HanuMan’s lifetime collections, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. Additionally, it may outperform Teja Sajja’s earlier film Zombie Reddy, further solidifying his position in the industry.

Story Highlights

Mirai stands out for its ambitious narrative and visual grandeur, offering audiences a blend of action, mythology, and emotional depth. The film’s exploration of timeless themes through a contemporary lens makes it a noteworthy addition to Telugu cinema.











