Home

Entertainment

This 1 hour-52 minutes film is currently trending in top 10 on OTT, its climax will leave you in shock, has IMDb rating of 7.1, movie is…, lead actor is…

This 2025 film is currently making waves on streaming platforms. Around the 50-minute mark, the story takes a sharp turn into full-blown thriller mode.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Malayalam cinema, a new thriller has emerged, capturing the attention of audiences with its unique blend of suspense and drama. Set against the backdrop of a tranquil village in Palakkad, this film delves into the complexities of human relationships and the unforeseen consequences of seemingly benign actions.

Which film is this?

The film in question is Soothravakyam, directed by debutant Eugien Jos Chirammel. The narrative centers around Circle Inspector Christo Xavier, portrayed by Shine Tom Chacko, who, beyond his official duties, offers free mathematics tuition to local students. This altruistic endeavor, however, inadvertently disrupts the dynamics of the local school, leading to tensions with teacher Nimisha, played by Vincy Aloshious. As the story unfolds, a series of events, including a student’s traumatic experience, intertwine the lives of the characters, culminating in a gripping mystery that challenges their perceptions and decisions.

How was the response?

Soothravakyam was released theatrically on July 11, 2025, and has since been made available on multiple OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and ETV Win, catering to a diverse audience across different languages. The film’s reception has been mixed; while some critics appreciate its fresh concept and strong performances, others point out areas where the narrative could have been more cohesive.

Why climax stand as best part?

The climax of Soothravakyam stands out as the film’s most compelling segment, offering a resolution that is both emotionally resonant and thematically rich. While the film’s earlier portions may meander, the finale brings a focused intensity that underscores the narrative’s core conflicts. In the concluding scenes, the story converges on a high-stakes confrontation where hidden truths and suppressed traumas come to light. This culmination not only unravels the central mystery but also delves into the characters’ moral complexities, highlighting the thin line between justice and personal vendetta.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

More about Soothravakyam

Soothravakyam stands out as a thought-provoking addition to Malayalam cinema, offering viewers a narrative that intertwines personal choices with broader societal implications. While it may not cater to all tastes, its exploration of human relationships and moral dilemmas provides ample material for reflection and discussion, which has IMDb rating of 7.1 and it is trending in the Top 10 most-watched Malayalam films on OTT.

Story Highlights

Soothravakyam follows CI Christo Xavier, who offers free tuition to students, unintentionally triggering a chain of emotional and societal conflicts. The film explores themes of trauma, moral ambiguity, and the unintended consequences of well-meaning actions. The climax has been praised for its intense emotional payoff and layered narrative resolution. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and ETV Win, the film has received mixed reviews but earned appreciation for its performances and fresh concept.

Soothravakyam is a slow-burning Malayalam thriller that builds its suspense through character-driven storytelling and a socially relevant backdrop.











