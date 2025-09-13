Home

This star player to rest to bring back Arshdeep Singh, Bumrah may also…, Indias probable XI for match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

New Delhi: The biggest match of the Asia Cup 2025 will be played between India and Pakistan on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans have been waiting for this clash for a long time.

Both teams won their first matches

India beat UAE by 9 wickets in their first match, while Pakistan beat Oman to open the tournament. However, the performance of both teams was quite different from each other.

India’s victory: Bowlers did amazingly

The Indian team won against UAE in just 27 balls. Kuldeep Yadav’s spin and Jasprit Bumrah‘s accurate yorkers kept the opposition at bay.

Arshdeep’s return may change the team

India may include Arshdeep Singh in the squad against Pakistan. In such a situation, the place of Shivam Dube, who took 3 wickets in the last match, is in danger.

Hardik Pandya’s role will be important

Hardik Pandya is already there in the role of a pace all-rounder. With the entry of Arshdeep, Hardik can strengthen the bowling as the third fast bowler.

Spin department fully prepared

The pairing of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy strengthens India’s spin strength. Axar Patel maintains the balance in the team as the spin all-rounder.

Batting becomes Pakistan’s weak link

The Pakistan team looked to be struggling against Oman. The top order was a complete failure, with Salman Agha and Saim Ayub exiting without opening an account.

Pakistan’s comeback with bowling

Pakistan’s bowling looked strong against Oman. All the bowlers took wickets, and the team reduced the opposition to 67 runs.

Haris Rauf’s return could create balance

The return of Haris Rauf could make the Pakistani bowling even more lethal, but he may have to replace Sufiyan Muqeem or Abrar Ahmed to be included in the squad.

Probable Playing XI – India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI – Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (Captain), Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem/Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

Story Highlights

India and Pakistan to clash in Dubai on September 14 Arshdeep’s return strengthens India’s bowling Pakistan’s batting weak, top order flopped The win strengthens both teams in the race for the semifinals











