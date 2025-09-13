Home

PM Modi will visit Manipur today, his first visit to the state since violence broke out in 2023. The crucial visit will include interaction with people displaced by the unrest, laying of foundation stones for multiple projects worth Rs 8500 crore.

Pm Modi To Visit Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur on Saturday, his first visit to the state since violence erupted in 2023. PM Modi’s presence is significance as the Northeastern state has remained scarred by killings, arson and mass migration. Thousands of people, including women, children are still in relief camps. Manipur is under the President’s Rule following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh in February.

The Prime Minister had already talked about the Manipur violence in the Parliament. Now, he is visiting the state and expected to address the people of the state on their soil since the clashes started. However, PM Modi’s visit comes amid a mix of hope and doubts – Some see it as a long-overdue attempt to connect to the people, while others call it as merely symbolic visit

What Has PM Said Before This Visit?

In July this year, the PM, in the Upper House, violence in the state is ‘steadily declining’ and over 11,000 FIRs had been filed against culprits. He said police arrested over 500 people who were responsible for the violence. He highlighted that many schools, colleges and offices had resumed operations, and that exams were held smoothly.

What Is On The Agenda?

Informing about PM Modi’s visit, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel stated that the Prime Minister will IDPs in Churachandpur and Imphal. He will also lay a foundation stone of Rs 7,300 crore projects at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground. Notably, Churachandpur’s Peace Ground is a Kuki-majority area. Goel stated that PM Modi will also visit Kangla in Imphal, which is a Meitei-majority region. There he will inaugurate Rs 1,200 crore projects. In total, Manipur will get development works worth Rs 8,500 crore. PM Modi will also address public gatherings at both places.

How Have Other Political Parties Reacted?

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the trip “no big deal.” He said that the real national issue was vote theft.

“The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now. But the main issue in the country is that of ‘Vote Chori’. The election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra were stolen…People everywhere are saying ‘Vote Chor’,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress’s Jairam Ramesh posted on X that PM Modi’s three-hour visit would be a “farce, not a force for peace.”

“So now it is official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours in Manipur tomorrow. This visit instead of providing a force for peace and harmony is actually going to be a farce,” he said.

It is worth noting that the grand old party has repeatedly argued that PM Mod’s visit comes too late, after nearly 29 months.

BJP officials, such as Sambit Patra and former chief minister N Biren Singh, have expressed support for the visit, suggesting it may pave the way for reconciliation.











