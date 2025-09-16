Home

Amid legal dispute with Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapurs wife, Priya Sachdev, makes her first public appearance

Priya Sachdev, widow of late Sona Comstar founder Sanjay Kapur, made her first public appearance since his June passing, amid ongoing inheritance disputes.

Priya Sachdev, wife of the late Sanjay Kapur, made her first public appearance since his passing. Sanjay Kapur, the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London in June. Her appearance comes amid ongoing inheritance disputes in the Delhi High Court concerning Sanjay’s estate.

Where was Priya Sachdev seen?

Priya was seen at the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Annual Convention held at the Taj Palace in Delhi, marking her first official event after Sanjay’s death. Photos from the event have been shared widely on social media. This event also coincided with her recent appointment to the ACMA Executive Committee for the 2025-26 term, starting September 12. During the convention, Priya took part in her capacities as director of Aureus Investment (AIPL) and as the non-executive director and chairperson of the CSR committee at Sona Comstar. Sanjay Kapur had earlier served as the ACMA chairperson.

Who is Priya Sachdev Kapur?

Priya Sachdev is the widow of Sanjay Kapur, a well-known business tycoon and producer in the Hindi film industry. After Sanjay Kapur’s passing, disputes arose over the division of his estate, which is reportedly worth around Rs 30000 crore. The legal battle includes claims from various family members, notably Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay’s ex-wife, and their two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

What is the inheritance dispute about?

The core issue revolves around the distribution of Sanjay Kapur’s assets, including properties and business interests. Karisma Kapoor and her children have stakes in the inheritance, which has complicated the legal proceedings. Priya has appeared in court to assert her rights as the legal heir and widow, seeking a fair share of the estate. According to reports, the High Court has ordered Priya to submit a detailed inventory of Sunjay’s movable and immovable properties, with the next hearing scheduled for October 9, 2025.

Priya Sachdev has stepped back into the public eye following the passing of her husband, Sanjay Kapur, amid a high-profile inheritance dispute.











