Ba*ds of Bollywood’s Raghav Juyal reveals why Aryan Khan never smiles on camera: ‘He has a…’

As Aryan Khan gears up for his debut as a director with Ba**ds of Bollywood, Raghav Juyal spills the reason behind his camera-shy smile.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making headlines ahead of his much-anticipated directorial debut with Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Despite his soaring popularity, one thing fans often point out is that Aryan rarely smiles in front of the camera. Now, his co-star and friend Raghav Juyal has finally revealed the truth.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Raghav shared, “He has a phobia of smiling in front of the camera. He won’t smile in front of the camera, usko bahot pasand hai attitude mein rehna (he really likes to stay in attitude). But, with us he makes faces as well. He has a very childlike energy in him. But, camera ke saamne uski aadat hai (in front of the camera he has the habit of not smiling), jo mujhe bahot achcha lagta hai aur ladkiyon ko bhi (which I really like and so do the girls).”

Raghav further recalled teasing Aryan about it. “Maine usko bola hai ke main ek din hasaunga zaroor camera ke aage (I told him that one day I will definitely make him laugh in front of the camera), he said ‘no no bro don’t do that’. Toh jab bhi mujhse milta hai, main usko bolta hu hasunga main tujhe pakka (So whenever he meets me, I tell him I will definitely make you laugh).”

Has Aryan Khan ever been caught smiling?

Though he usually maintains a serious look in his photos and public appearances, Aryan has been spotted smiling on rare occasions. In a recent video shared by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan was seen grinning while collaborating with singer Diljit Dosanjh for the track Tenu Ki Pata. Interestingly, the song also marked Aryan’s singing debut, adding another dimension to his creative journey.

What is Ba**ds of Bollywood all about?

Aryan Khan is stepping behind the camera with Ba**ds of Bollywood*, a satire on the Hindi film industry. The series, written and directed by him, is produced under Gauri Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal parts. Adding to the excitement, it also includes cameos by Bollywood heavyweights such as Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

When and where will the series release?

The six-episode series is set to premiere on Netflix on 18 September. With Aryan Khan’s creative vision at the helm and a powerful cast, the show is already being tipped as one of the most-awaited digital releases of the year.

Highlights:

