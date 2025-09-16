Home

WATCH: Body language of Indian cricket team during Pakistan national anthem at Asia Cup 2025, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav had…

During Pakistan’s national anthem at Asia Cup 2025, Team India’s body language drew attention — Hardik Pandya’s stance and Kuldeep Yadav’s reaction stood out. Did you notice their expressions?

New Delhi: India and Pakistan came face to face in the much-awaited match of Asia Cup 2025. While on one hand, the Indian team registered a spectacular victory on the playing field, on the other hand, many such incidents happened, which started being discussed from social media to newsrooms. This match went beyond cricket and became a prestige battle.

‘Jalebi Baby’ played before the Pakistan’s national anthem

When the national anthems of both the countries were to be played before the match started, a strange and funny incident happened during that time. Punjabi pop song ‘Jalebi Baby’ was played by mistake just before the Pakistani national anthem. This technical mistake went viral so fast that there was a flood of memes on social media. However, this clearly showed Pakistan’s embarrassment.

Hardik Pandya’s stylish attitude became a topic of discussion

During the national anthem, the Indian players stood in complete discipline, but Hardik Pandya‘s style was somewhat different. While the rest of the players stood with their hands folded in front or behind, Hardik folded his hands and adopted such a stance as if he was very angry with Pakistan’s actions. Fans called it the “21 gun salute attitude.”

Kuldeep Yadav’s innocent mistake

Meanwhile, another video went viral on social media in which Kuldeep Yadav claps as soon as the Pakistani national anthem ends. However, he immediately realized his mistake and stopped. Fans took it lightly and said, “It seems Kuldeep bhai had forgotten the instruction.”

Refusal to shake hands: Team India’s clear indication

After winning the match, the Indian players not shaking hands with the Pakistani players was also in the news. As soon as Suryakumar Yadav hit the winning shot, he went straight to the dressing room with Shivam Dube. Pakistani players were waiting to shake hands, but the Indian team closed the door of the dressing room, in a way indicating that there is no compromise in cricket as well as in behavior.

‘Jalebi Baby’ song played by mistake before Pakistan’s national anthem, uproar on social media. Hardik Pandya’s attitude was a topic of discussion, showed both confidence and anger. Kuldeep Yadav made an innocent mistake by clapping, fans gave funny reactions. Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players after winning the match











