Tagenarine Chanderpaul returns, former captain Kraigg Brathwaite dropped as West Indies name spin-heavy squad to face Shubman Gill’s India in upcoming Test series starting October 2 in India.

Chanderpaul Inn, former captain Brathwaite OUT, West Indies ready for Spin challenge against Shubman Gill’s India

New Delhi: The West Indies Cricket Board has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming Test tour of India. The most surprising name not included in that list is former captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Veteran batsman Brathwaite has been dropped from the team, while Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have returned to the team.

Kraigg Brathwaite dropped, experts against spin get a chance

Brathwaite, who has gained experience from 100 Test matches, was also dropped from the final Test against Australia earlier this year. Now he has not been given a place in the team for the India tour. In his place, the selection committee has chosen batsmen who can perform better in the spin-friendly conditions of the subcontinent.

Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul have been recalled due to their skills against spin.

Khary Pierre included in the Test team for the first time

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has been included in the Test team for the first time. Pierre has taken 41 wickets in the West Indies Championship at an average of 13.56. He will now be part of the team as the second specialist spinner along with vice-captain Jomel Warrican.

Head coach Darren Sammy said, “The return of Tagenarine Chanderpaul is expected to give stability to the top order. Athanaze has been included due to his characteristics against spin. Khary has been called up for the first time to play the second spin role in such conditions.”

Other key points and players of the team

Athanaze’s last Test appearance was against Pakistan in January, while Chanderpaul last played a Test in January 2024 on the Australia tour. Now there is a possibility that he can open with John Campbell.

Other key batsmen include captain Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, and Brandon King. In the bowling department, Warrican, Pierre, and Chase will handle the spin attack, while the fast bowlers include Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Jayden Seales.

Busy schedule, Gudakesh Motie rested

The West Indies team will leave the Caribbean Islands on September 22 and reach Ahmedabad on September 24. The first Test will start on October 2.

Only four players from the team – Chase, Hope, Alzarri Joseph, and Warrican – were part of the last India tour (2018/19). West Indies have a very busy schedule in the next few months, which includes the T20 World Cup, series against Nepal and Bangladesh, and then the tour of New Zealand. That is why Gudakesh Motie has been rested for this tour.

