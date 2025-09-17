From The Bads of Bollywood to Sinners, check out all the latest releases on OTT, streaming on…

Home

Whether you’re into Bollywood politics, haunted apartments, or alien adventures, there’s something engaging streaming this mid-September.

Mid‑September brings a rich mix of OTT releases across languages and genres — everything from courtroom drama and horror to supernatural thrillers and satire. There’s something this week for fans of Bollywood, Tamil content, and English‑language projects alike. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT, ZEE5, and more are all rolling out new titles.

The Bads of Bollywood

Netflix drops this six‑part satirical action‑drama on September 18. Directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan in his debut, it stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Mona Singh, and others. It’s a critique of the film industry through the eyes of an outsider striving for success.

Sinners

Michael B. Jordan plays twins who open a juke joint in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, only to find themselves fighting vampires. A blend of horror, history, and music, which is all set to stream on JioHotstar from September 18.

The Trial Season 2

Kajol returns on September 19 on JioHotstar as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the second season involves legal battles, political intrigue, a law firm shake‑up, and her estranged husband attempting a comeback.

House Mates

This film starts as a cozy family drama but quickly turns eerie when a young couple moves into a haunted apartment and begins uncovering its sinister secrets, which will be streaming from September 19 on Zee5.

Elio

A heartwarming sci‑fi adventure about an 11‑year‑old boy who dreams of being among aliens, then gets mistaken as Earth’s ambassador, which is all set to stream on JioHotstar from September 17.

Indra

A thriller about a suspended cop, partially blinded, who embarks on a dangerous journey to track down his wife’s murderer, will be available from September 19 on SunNXT.

This week’s OTT slate offers an exciting lineup across genres and languages, from satirical drama to supernatural thrillers and courtroom chaos. Big names like Aryan Khan, Kajol, and Michael B. Jordan headline projects with fresh narratives and intense performances.











